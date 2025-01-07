Bury Town manager Cole Skuse has revealed his delight at signing Needham Market title winner Dylan Williams going into tonight’s re-arranged top-of-the-table home Isthmian League clash with Suffolk rivals Felixstowe & Walton United (7.45pm).

The west Suffolk club revealed their marquee signing, who Skuse has told SuffolkNews is set to ‘enhance our group 10-fold’, at 5.45pm and confirmed the transfer has gone through in time for him to make his debut tonight.

The former Cambridge United, Lowestoft Town and AFC Sudbury attacking midfielder, who will start on the bench against the joint-top Seasiders, was revealed as leaving Step 2 Needham by ‘mutual consent’ in November. It was explained by assistant Tom Rothery to SuffolkNews as being due to Williams, whose business was growing, being unable to continue to commit to the vast travelling in the Vanarama National League North.

Needham Market title winner Dylan Williams has signed for Bury Town ahead of a top-of-the-table clash with Felixstowe & Walton United Picture: Bury Town FC

But with the 27-year-old missing playing, Bury Town have been able to swoop to pull off what Skuse sees as a big addition to boost his squad’s title challenge in the North Division for the second half of the campaign.

He told SuffolkNews: “He is someone we have known about for a long, long time.

“Obviously he’s been playing at a really good level for a really good club in Needham Market.

“Circumstances have arisen that he’s had a short spell out of the game and circumstances have changed for him with the logistical side and he wants to be part of what we’re trying to do.

“He’s a really good player and we’re really happy to have him on board. He’s going to enhance our group ten-fold so we’re delighted to have him and it’s a really big coup for the club. It’s great to have him involved this evening.”

At the same time, we can reveal that left-sided player Tom Thulborn has joined divisional rivals Mildenhall Town on a one-month loan to gain some more game time, having been working his way back from a season-ending injury to his leg and ankle this time last year.

Premier League club’s young talent joins Seasiders

But Bury Town were not the only ones who had a big signing prepared for tonight, with Felixstowe & Walton United having managed to bring in Ipswich Town Academy youngster Ashton Boswell on loan.

The Seasiders have signed 18 year old Midfielder/Forward Ashton Boswell on loan from @premierleague club @IpswichTown



Ashton signed a 3 year professional contract with the Tractor Boys in 2023 after being at the club from 6 years old, and goes straight into the squad for… pic.twitter.com/iHIyjRWkXc — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) January 7, 2025

The 18-year-old forward, who signed a three-year pro deal in September 2023, has been with the Blues since he was six.

Woodbridge-based Boswell also goes straight into the squad for this evening’s second-versus-first clash at Bury’s Getaway Cars Stadium with the teams currently separated by goal difference alone.

The fixture was originally set to be played on New Year’s Day and expected to draw a crowrd of around 1,500. With temperatures dropping this afternoon to just above freezing, a pitch inspection was held earlier with a positive result confirmed by the hosting club.