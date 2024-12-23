A former newspaper editor and sports journalist has documented more than 60 Suffolk football grounds from the Premier League to the park pitches as part of a new informative guide book that has arrived in time for the second half of the season.

As well as helping lovers of the ‘beautiful game’ find their way to and around some well visited and also plenty of lesser known grounds across the county, ‘On the drag - The football grounds of...Suffolk’ also has a charitable element. For former Diss Express (also Iliffe Media) editor Steve Penny’s publication will see a proportion of all sales before December 31, 2024 go to The Offside Trust – which supports survivors of abuse in football and all other sports.

Lowestoft-based Penny gives up-to-date details on each ground including: how to get there; admission price; car parking details; programme price as well as refreshments and bar info.

‘On the drag’ author Steve Penny with his book at Kirkley & Pakefield FC

Historical records on the club’s league stays, major honours and best cup runs also feature along with many self-taken pictures.

Trying to fit in up to three grounds on a Saturday gave rise to the ‘On the drag’ title name.

Of the 188-page glossy book – which we have two copies to give away in our competition (see bottom of article) – Penny, who has done similar publications for Lincolnshire and Yorkshire ahead of moving to the Suffolk coast, said: “Since Ipswich Town’s promotion to the highest level, the vagaries of the Premier League fixture list means many Tractor Boys fans will be at a loose end on Saturday afternoons. This book will help them get their fix of live football on their doorstep as well as appealing to the hundreds of ‘groundhoppers’ across the country.”

The book is available from Beccles books at £19.95 (Amazon from January 2) or for £18 (free post) quoting ‘BFP offer’ to: steve@stevepennymedia.co.uk

How to win a copy in our competition

At SuffolkNews and in conjunction with our sister site the Diss Express and linked Bury Free Press and Diss Express newspapers, we have two copies of ‘On the drag’ to give away in a competition.

It’s a great book for all football fans not just Suffolk ones. Loads of info on the grounds and a great read. — Offside Trust (@OffsideTrust) December 20, 2024

To be in with a chance of winning, simply answer the question below:

Q: Who is the highest-ranked non-league club in Suffolk?

Send your entry, to arrive by January 1 (12pm on New Year’s Eve), via email: russell.claydon@ilffemedia.co.uk or by post to: ‘On the drag Competition’, Bury Free Press, Kings Road, Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk IP33 3DE.

Usual Iliffe Media rules apply, the sport editor’s decision is final and no cash alternative will be offered.