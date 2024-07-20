A primary school football league has honoured its driving force with a shirt presentation after clocking up 40 years of service to his club and more than 30 to the league itself.

Derek Smith,76, began his involvement with Hardwick Primary School Football Club back in 1984 when his son started playing and is still the key figure managing it as well as running the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League he founded back in 1991.

At the league’s AGM last Tuesday, committee and constituent club members presented him with a 1986 England World Cup shirt with the number 40 and his name across the back along with a card to show their appreciation for all his work in the voluntary roles.

Derek Smith at the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League's AGM where he was honoured for his 40 years of service Picture: Andy Abbott

Andy Abbott, a long-serving coach and welfare officer with Hardwick, said: “What Derek has done, and is still doing, for Hardwick Primary School Football Club is exceptional and an extraordinary commitment not just to the 60 or so children from Reception to Year 6 that train and play every Saturday morning, but the many coaches involved over the years.

“His dedication and passion for primary school football is truly amazing.

“For Hardwick he arranges fixtures, tournaments and training, and with the league so much work with the organisation and structure, rules and regulations.

Derek Smith at the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League's Girls Festival held at Hardwick Primary School in January Picture: Andy Abbott

“Without Derek I am convinced there would not be free football available to every child at Hardwick. So many players over the past 40 years, some coaches themselves today, have a huge reason to be grateful to him.”

At the AGM Smith, the league’s secretary, joked that now he has the shirt with 40 on he will have to continue to also reach the four decade milestone in that role.

Of the surprise presentation, he said: “I was not expecting anything like that, it was a really nice gesture.

“I was on the verge of giving it up two or three years ago but my wife passed away and I wanted to keep something up.”