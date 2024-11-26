Steve Holder has revealed he will be staying on as interim manager at Lakenheath for ‘the foreseeable future’ and said he would be prepared to see out the season to help the club out.

It is now more than 13 weeks on – encompassing 17 matches – since the man who resigned as Hadleigh United boss at the end of the last season took control of the team while the club seeks a permanent successor to the man he came in to assist in the dugout, Trevor Collins.

But well travelled striker Holder, whose name appeared on the team sheet as an unused substitute in the 2-1 home defeat to what appears to now be a relegation rival in Stowmarket Town a week ago Saturday, is not getting restless in the role.

Steve Holder (foreground) has brought in former team-mate Craig Nurse (centre) to be his assistant during what is turning into a long interim spell in charge of Lakenheath Picture: Mark Westley

With his side occupying the final spot in the drop zone, now four points adrift of Stow above them, he told SuffolkNews’ linked print title the Bury Free Press prior to two defeats last week – having then lost 5-2 at now second-placed Mulbarton Wanderers last Tuesday: “I will be staying on here for the foreseeable future. We have someone lined up but they can’t commit fully just yet.

“We’re probably now looking at me going into the new year. I’m happy to stay as long as the club needs me, even if that’s until the end of the season.”

Former team-mate lends a helping hand

Holder has brought his former team-mate from Mildenhall Town, Bury Town and Newmarket Town, Craig Nurse, back to The Pit to help him out.

And speaking ahead of their latest two defeats – with last Tuesday’s 5-2 loss at now fourth-placed Mulbarton Wanderers following the 2-1 scoreline at home to Stowmarket Town four days previously with Saturday’s trip to Cornard United having been postponed due to the weat weather – he believes things have been heading in the right direction.

“We are both happy to stay as long as we need to,” he said.

“Things are improving on the pitch so at the minute that bit of stability is probably what the club needs.”

With 44 players used so far this season and an eye-watering 81 registered, the turnover in the team has been high at Heath, but Holder said it has been needed with the situation he has been managing his way through.

“Obviously we have got a lot of injuries and brought a few players in,” he said with the side now 18th.

“But things are going in the right direction. We just need the luck to change with injuries and last-minute goals and we won’t be far away.”

Having seen Saturday’s game lost a waterlogged pitch, Holder and Nurse are now preparing for Friday’s trip to face seventh-placed Dereham Town (3pm).

Thetford close in on leaders ahead of Walsham trip

Only five (half) of the fixtures took place across the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division on Saturday and were as follows:

Brantham Athletic 4-1 Ely City; Heacham 0-0 Mulbarton Wanderers; Soham Town Rangers 2-2 Fakenham Town; Thetford Town 3-2 Kirkley & Pakefield; Woodbridge Town 1-0 Harleston Town.

The latter proved to be the final game in interim charge of Harleston for chairman Adam Mullin, who spoke yesterday about his delight at securing the services of a double-promotion winning boss.

Thetford’s latest victory, a third on the spin and seventh from their last eight, leaves Matt Morton’s side two points off new leaders Fakenham Town with three games in hand.

The first of those comes away at Walsham-le-Willows tonight (7.45pm).

Tonight’s (Nov 26) fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Vanarama National League North

Leamington (14th) vs Needham Market (24th)

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Concord Rangers (13th) vs Felixstowe & Walton United (3rd)

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Walsham-le-Willows vs Thetford Town

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup

Elly City vs Downham Town

Hadleigh United vs Brantham Athletic

Whitton United vs Woodbridge Town