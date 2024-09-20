Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock admitted his side ‘weren’t at the races’ as they crashed out of the Emirates FA Cup second qualifying round on Saturday, writes Drew Kendall.

Despite the Marketmen having the majority of the possession, it was visiting Vanarama National League South side St Albans who ran out 3-0 winners to knock Needham out of a competition that they have enjoyed fruitful runs in over recent years.

The away side took a two-goal lead heading into the break, following strikes from Gio Rasulo and Shaun Jeffers, before the latter netted his second of the contest on the hour mark.

Needham Market manager Kevin Horlock was disappointed with his side’s FA Cup showing. Picture: Mark Westley

“I’ve got to say they were very good, (in the) first half they were better than us in all departments,” admitted Horlock.

“They worked harder than us, they looked a threat, they defended solidly, and we were off it, so it was a recipe for disaster and we got exactly what we deserved, which was nothing.”

Horlock’s side were without Northampton Town-loanee Josh Tomlinson with the centre-back out through concussion, but were boosted by the returns of all-time appearance maker Luke Ingram and goalkeeper Marcus Garnham, with the latter on the bench.

Luke Ingram returned to the side as Needham Market lost 3-0 on Saturday Picture: Ben Pooley

“Obviously, the three goals from our point of view are so avoidable and that’s disappointing,” the Needham manager continued.

“We wanted to progress in the competition. We’ve had a couple of good seasons in it where you end up playing big teams and there’s obviously prize money on offer that all non-league clubs like and need.

“We changed shape to try and affect it and nothing worked.”

Horlock, whose side’s points have all come away from home this season, is targeting a response tomorrow when Needham travel to Oxford City (3pm), who are bottom of the early standings, in the Vanarama National League, who are yet to record a win in seven league outings so far this season.

“Our record away from home this season’s been a lot better than a home record , obviously,” he said.

“We go there off the back of a couple of good away performances and results, so we’re looking to bounce back and hopefully put this (the FA Cup defeat) behind us.”

Four-time consecutive winners Needham have seen their Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup second-round tie at home to Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division side Long Melford rescheduled for Tuesday, October 1 (7.45pm).

Needham to benefit from newly-launched competition

Needham Market will benefit financially from the newly-launched National League Cup.

Sixteen National League teams will take part in the competition alongside 16 under-21 teams from Premier League 2 sides, but the National League has confirmed that all 72 clubs will benefit financially from the £1 million prize fund.