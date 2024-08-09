Needham Market have completed the signing of defender Jayden Ashbourne, who becomes the club’s fifth addition of the summer, writes Drew Kendall.

The Australian joins the Marketmen having just moved to the UK following a spell at A-League side Newcastle Jets.

Ashbourne, who can play at full-back or wing-back, has earned his place in Needham’s squad for their fist ever season in the Vanarama National League North after impressing on trial over pre-season – which included featuring in their 2-2 draw at AFC Sudbury on Saturday.

Needham Market have signed defender Jayden Ashbourne. Picture: Ben Pooley

“Jayden approached me on Linkedin and asked if he could come in pre-season. He was moving from Australia where he played professionally for the Newcastle Jets Under-23s,” said assistant manager Tom Rothery, speaking to the club’s website.

“He has been with us all of pre-season and has done really well. He’s a great lad and has fitted in with the team and has impressed both myself and Kev (Horlock) so we felt it the correct thing to offer him a deal and give him that opportunity to see how he does at this level.

“He’s a good player, very tenacious and has great ability. Hopefully this works well for us all.”

Ashbourne described the opportunity to join the Bloomfields outfit ahead of their historic Step 2 campaign, which begins tomorrow at Curzon Ashton (3pm), as ‘really exciting’.

“Obviously, we're in a really good league and I'm just looking forward to playing some actual competition matches,” said the new arrival.

“I did some research into clubs I was interested in, and Needham Market caught my eye with the run they went on last season.

“Its, from what I've seen, definitely a club that I wanted to be a part of. It was good that I spent the whole pre-season with Needham Market to really get used to all the players and the whole culture of it.”

Speaking on what the fans can expect from him this season, Ashbourne said: “I love playing my position.

“I'm a full-back and I just love both aspects of the game. I get to do both attack and defence.

“I'm a very confident player. I love taking on one-versus-ones, both attack and defensively, and you'll see it a lot this season, me taking on players.

“Obviously, it's my first year here. I want to turn some heads, get my name out there and, with the team, I really want to do well this season. Definitely staying up is a main objective of ours and I think we'll surprise a lot of teams.”