In pictures: Ipswich Town Under-21s defeat Bury Town in Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at Getaway Cars Stadium
Published: 12:00, 02 August 2024
| Updated: 14:16, 02 August 2024
Ipswich Town Under-21s retained the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at the Getaway Cars Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Bury Town on Saturday.
Osman Foyo, who came on as a late substitute for Ipswich’s first team against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria earlier in pre-season, scored the game’s only goal in the 10th minute.
This was the fourth time the two teams have competed for the trophy that is dedicated to the former Ipswich Town Supporters Club chairman and Bury Town PA announcer, who died aged 53 in October 2022 from a brain tumor.
Here are the best pictures from the match.