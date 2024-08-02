Home   Bury St Edmunds   Sport   Article

Subscribe Now

In pictures: Ipswich Town Under-21s defeat Bury Town in Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at Getaway Cars Stadium

By Jonny Chick
-
jonny.chick@iliffepublishing.co.uk
Published: 12:00, 02 August 2024
 | Updated: 14:16, 02 August 2024

Ipswich Town Under-21s retained the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at the Getaway Cars Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Bury Town on Saturday.

Osman Foyo, who came on as a late substitute for Ipswich’s first team against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria earlier in pre-season, scored the game’s only goal in the 10th minute.

This was the fourth time the two teams have competed for the trophy that is dedicated to the former Ipswich Town Supporters Club chairman and Bury Town PA announcer, who died aged 53 in October 2022 from a brain tumor.

Cemal Ramadan leads Bury out. Picture: Mecha Morton
Cemal Ramadan leads Bury out. Picture: Mecha Morton

Here are the best pictures from the match.

Bury Town manager and former Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse watches on. Picture: Mecha Morton
Bury Town manager and former Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse watches on. Picture: Mecha Morton
Matty Roberts pounces on a loose ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Matty Roberts pounces on a loose ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe White (Bury Town) tries to halt former Needham Market forward Nico Valentine (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe White (Bury Town) tries to halt former Needham Market forward Nico Valentine (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe White (Bury Town) battles with Oshan Foyo (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Joe White (Bury Town) battles with Oshan Foyo (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Nico Valentine (ITFC) goes shoulder to shoulder with Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Nico Valentine (ITFC) goes shoulder to shoulder with Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Charlie Beckwith claims the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Charlie Beckwith claims the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton
Matty Roberts (ITFC) is held off by Ethan Mayhew (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Matty Roberts (ITFC) is held off by Ethan Mayhew (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Aytubba Jambang (ITFC) is pressed by Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Aytubba Jambang (ITFC) is pressed by Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton
Ollie Canfer (Bury Town) pushes forward for an equaliser. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ollie Canfer (Bury Town) pushes forward for an equaliser. Picture: Mecha Morton
The crowd in attendance at the newly-named Getaway Cars Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton
The crowd in attendance at the newly-named Getaway Cars Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nanny Okunowo (ITFC) in possession. Picture: Mecha Morton
Nanny Okunowo (ITFC) in possession. Picture: Mecha Morton
Max Maughn (Bury Town) drives at Henry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Max Maughn (Bury Town) drives at Henry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Max Maughn (Bury Town) shields the ball fromHenry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Max Maughn (Bury Town) shields the ball fromHenry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton
Ryan Jolland goes off injured. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ryan Jolland goes off injured. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Curtis drives Bury Town forward. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ben Curtis drives Bury Town forward. Picture: Mecha Morton
Ipswich Town Under-21s captain Jakub Mazionis with Teresa Swallow and grandchildren Skylar (5) and Maxwell (3). Picture: Mecha Morton
Ipswich Town Under-21s captain Jakub Mazionis with Teresa Swallow and grandchildren Skylar (5) and Maxwell (3). Picture: Mecha Morton
The Bury Town and Ipswich Town Under-21 squads that competed in the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy. Picture: Mecha Morton
The Bury Town and Ipswich Town Under-21 squads that competed in the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy. Picture: Mecha Morton
Bury St Edmunds Sport Football Ipswich Sport Ipswich Town FC Suffolk Sport Jonny Chick