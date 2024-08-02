Ipswich Town Under-21s retained the Martin Swallow Memorial Trophy at the Getaway Cars Stadium with a 1-0 victory over Bury Town on Saturday.

Osman Foyo, who came on as a late substitute for Ipswich’s first team against Shakhtar Donetsk in Austria earlier in pre-season, scored the game’s only goal in the 10th minute.

This was the fourth time the two teams have competed for the trophy that is dedicated to the former Ipswich Town Supporters Club chairman and Bury Town PA announcer, who died aged 53 in October 2022 from a brain tumor.

Cemal Ramadan leads Bury out. Picture: Mecha Morton

Here are the best pictures from the match.

Bury Town manager and former Ipswich Town midfielder Cole Skuse watches on. Picture: Mecha Morton

Matty Roberts pounces on a loose ball. Picture: Mecha Morton

Joe White (Bury Town) tries to halt former Needham Market forward Nico Valentine (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton

Joe White (Bury Town) battles with Oshan Foyo (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton

Nico Valentine (ITFC) goes shoulder to shoulder with Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton

Charlie Beckwith claims the ball. Picture: Mecha Morton

Matty Roberts (ITFC) is held off by Ethan Mayhew (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton

Aytubba Jambang (ITFC) is pressed by Ryan Jolland (Bury Town). Picture: Mecha Morton

Ollie Canfer (Bury Town) pushes forward for an equaliser. Picture: Mecha Morton

The crowd in attendance at the newly-named Getaway Cars Stadium. Picture: Mecha Morton

Nanny Okunowo (ITFC) in possession. Picture: Mecha Morton

Max Maughn (Bury Town) drives at Henry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton

Max Maughn (Bury Town) shields the ball fromHenry Curtis (ITFC). Picture: Mecha Morton

Ryan Jolland goes off injured. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ben Curtis drives Bury Town forward. Picture: Mecha Morton

Ipswich Town Under-21s captain Jakub Mazionis with Teresa Swallow and grandchildren Skylar (5) and Maxwell (3). Picture: Mecha Morton