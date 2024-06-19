Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League celebrate winning teams Guildhall Feoffment and Abbots Green at End of Season Festival
The Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League celebrated their winning teams at their End of Season Festival held at Howard Primary School in Bury.
The first of two friendly matches on June 8 featured the Year 4 (Under-9s) league winners Guildhall Feoffment U9s against a representative team drawn from their opposing teams.
The representative side put in a very strong performance to run out 3-1 winners with the match featuring some good displays from both teams.
The second game saw the Year 5&6 (Under-11s) league and cup champions Abbots Green against a representative team.
Abbots Green showed their excellent football skills with some brilliant passing and ran out 5-1 winners, though the representative grew in confidence and put in some great battling performances.
Presentations were made to both league-winning teams as well as to runners-up Sebert Wood U9s and Ickworth Park Lions and Fairplay winners St Ed Hawks and Ickworth Park Tigers.
League secretary Derek Smith gave thanks to sponsors British Sugar, Jack Collins for hosting the event and to the representative managers, Sarah Hutchens and Grahame Starling.
*To view the full selection of our pictures from the day and purchase options, visit our photosales website.