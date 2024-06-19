The Bury St Edmunds & District Primary School Football League celebrated their winning teams at their End of Season Festival held at Howard Primary School in Bury.

The first of two friendly matches on June 8 featured the Year 4 (Under-9s) league winners Guildhall Feoffment U9s against a representative team drawn from their opposing teams.

The representative side put in a very strong performance to run out 3-1 winners with the match featuring some good displays from both teams.

Year 4 winners Guildhall Feoffment Under-9s with their trophy Picture: Mecha Morton

Action from the Year 4 match featuring league winners Guildhall Feoffment (blue) and a representative team Pictures: Mecha Morton www.photos.iliffemedia.co.uk

A Guildhall Feoffment Under-9s player deals with a high ball Picture: Mecha Morton

The representative team from the Year 4 league that took on champions Guildhall Feoffment Picture: Mecha Morton

The second game saw the Year 5&6 (Under-11s) league and cup champions Abbots Green against a representative team.

Abbots Green showed their excellent football skills with some brilliant passing and ran out 5-1 winners, though the representative grew in confidence and put in some great battling performances.

Presentations were made to both league-winning teams as well as to runners-up Sebert Wood U9s and Ickworth Park Lions and Fairplay winners St Ed Hawks and Ickworth Park Tigers.

Year 5&6 league winners Abbots Green with their medals Picture: Mecha Morton

The Year 5&6 winners Abbots Green against a league representative team Picture: Mecha Morton

An Abbots Green player controls="true" the ball

The Abbots Green goalkeeper

The representative team from the Year 5&6 league that took on champions Abbots Green Picture: Mecha Morton

League secretary Derek Smith gave thanks to sponsors British Sugar, Jack Collins for hosting the event and to the representative managers, Sarah Hutchens and Grahame Starling.

