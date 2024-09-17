Walsham-le-Willows have named defender Sam Nunn as their new club captain.

The news comes after the Willows announced the departure of long-serving skipper Jack Brame yesterday.

Centre-back Nunn, who has an abundance of experience of Step 3 and 4 football, joined the Morrish Stadium outfit in September 2023 and made 30 appearances in all competitions last term, scoring eight goals, as Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side finished eighth in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division.

Sam Nunn is Walsham-le-Willows’ new club captain. Picture: Richard Marsham

The former Lowestoft Town, Stowmarket Town, Needham Market, Felixstowe & Walton and Bury Town defender signed a contract extension with the Willows in May and rejected interest from elsewhere to remain at the club for the 2024/25 season.

“We would like to announce that defender Sam Nunn will now take the role of club captain,” wrote the club in a statement on X.

“Sam has been an instrumental part of our success since joining last year from Lowestoft Town.

Nunn has played seven matches across all competitions for Walsham so far this term, who sit top of the league with the visit of third-placed Fakenham Town to come on Saturday (3pm) following their 2-1 victory at home to Mulbarton Wanderers on Saturday.