After weathering a winter and proverbial storm on their Summer Road pitch, Walsham-le-Willows’ players kicked off the ultimate Christmas party as they celebrated equalling club history by reaching the last 32 of the Isuzu FA Vase.

And despite being a 33/1 shot to reach Wembley, they were also buoyed - once the headaches wore off - to learn they will once again have home advantage as they bid to make it a new record run.

Following managing to get their third round proper tie on - a 2-1 home win against Brantham Athletic - to once again leave them last standing side in the national competition, they will have this weekend off. But there are likely to be eyes on the updates from Whitstable in Kent, where the home side have a rearranged tie against Jersey Bulls which will provide their opposition on Saturday, January 11 (3pm).

Ethan Garcia wheels away after putting Walsham-le-Willows in front against Brantham Picture: Mark Bullimore

The Jersey side are big favourites to progress, given their current odds of lifting the famous trophy at the national stadium are 10/1 - joint third favourites - compared to Whitstable’s 66/1 (according to BetVictor).

“It’s a brilliant draw for us because we wanted to be at home,” said proud joint manager Chay Budd.

“It’s good for the club and the area and getting people in through the door as well as being much better for our profile.

“Obviously, being at home, it attracts a lot more people locally as well.

“We had a big crowd there on Saturday and I’m sure we’ll get a big crowd again.

“The draw itself, I suppose it’s been kind to us with regards to being a home fixture.

“Obviously, you can’t discount Whitstable, but Jersey Bulls seems to be the team that haven’t lost a game this season.

“It’s going to be a big, big ask for us, but one that we’ll look forward to, definitely.”

On Saturday, Ethan Garcia and Kieran Twinn scored either side of half-time to set Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side on their way.

But they still had to show plenty of mettle as Brantham struck back through Billy Wales and had a man advantage in stoppage-time when goalscorer Twinn was show a controversial second yellow card which means the homegrown talent will miss the chance to make history next month.

“I think if the referee took the conditions into consideration on the second one, the guy had lost control of the ball - we’ve watched it back - so it wasn’t a reckless challenge by any stretch of the imagination,” said Budd.

“Kieran had deserved to play in that history-making game and it’s a real shame and I’m disappointed for him but, ultimately, it is what it is. We can’t do nothing about it.”

The Willows’ joint boss felt it was a gutsy team display in ‘atrocious’ conditions but was prepared to single one player out for their part in it.

He said: “Against Soham last week, we had five players unavailable that would normally start for us and Isaac Moss has come in for the two games previous and then he came into this game again and we moved him to left-back.

“But I thought he was outstanding and he did get man of the match. He probably deserved it just through not only his defensive work, but his offensive work as well going forward. Ollie Mckenzie-Vince was one that was close behind him.”