Paul Musgrove revealed the Bury Town management team were pleased with the reaction they got to Saturday’s Isuzu FA Trophy exit as the Blues overcame a robust Newmarket Town side 2-1 amid tricky conditions back at Ram Meadow on Tuesday.

The Blues had gone into their return to Pitching In Isthmian League North Division action top of the early standings but off the back of disappointingly exiting another FA competition at the first hurdle.

Following on from crashing out of the Emirates FA Cup to promotion rivals Felixstowe & Walton United (4-0 in replay), Cole Skuse’s side saw their chance of a national cup run this season extinguished in a lacklustre display in Hertfordshire which saw Leverstock Green triumph 1-0.

Goalscorers Cemal Ramandan and James Chivers battle for the ball on Tuesday Picture: Sean Doyle

What proved to be the match-winning moment for the newly-promoted Southern League Division One Central side came in first-half stoppage time when they made their better share of the chances count.

Guiseppe Delgaudio found himself in the right place at the right time when a shot from Rio Beach proved too hot to handle for Bury keeper Charlie Beckwith who spilt the ball straight to him to tuck away from close range.

Bury had a good shout for a penalty late in what was a better second half from them for what their supporters saw as a clear handball in the box but the linesman and referee refused to give it.

Bury Town assistant manager Paul Musgrove was pleased with what he saw overall from the side in the derby victory against Newmarket Town Picture: Mecha Morton

On Tuesday, they were quick out of the traps against the newly-promoted Jockeys in what was the first league meeting between the west Suffolk sides since the 2005/06 season.

And after creating several chances, they got their reward with a seventh minute opener via the penalty spot. Winger Mikey Davis was upended by Ally Conway on the greasy surface and Cemal Ramadan slotted home the resultant spot kick for his sixth goal of the campaign.

After being unable to turn their domination into a more healthy lead, the visitors started to find their feet in the game, though it was a narrow-angled finish from Ryan Horne 11 minutes into the second period, after good wing play from Tom Thulborn which should have opened the door to put the game firmly to bed.

However, Michael Shinn’s visitors replied just three minutes later when a low cross into the box went behind the defence and James Chivers was on hand to poke home.

After that it was Newmarket – without laying siege to the Bury goal – that looked the more likely to score the game’s next goal but substitute Jose Santa de la Paz, with the Blues last season, and Conway and Jake Eady could not direct their efforts on target.

By holding out, Bury made it four wins from five league games to maintain their grip on top spot in the early table on a night where they had to show some real character to come through amid the lashing rain.

“It was a good reaction after Saturday,” said assistant manager Musgrove.

“I think we played really well in the first 25, 30 minutes of the game and did a lot of our work then. And then we did come off it.

“I think, to be fair to Newmarket, they had a fair share in what they did.

“They’re good at what they do and they had a lot of chances in the game as well.

“But to credit to our boys who stood up and were counted. They won a lot of their first headers and contacts in the box. And it’s not always going to be pretty, especially on a night where it absolutely tipped it down for most of the game.”

Bury will travel to a Basildon United side on Saturday (3pm) whose 4-1 win at Sporting Bengal United on Wednesday saw them leapfrog them to the top of the table on goal difference, with the Essex side also holding a game in hand.

And it’s back to the Ram on Tuesday when Bury face higher-league Leiston in one of only two Suffolk Premier Cup first round ties, with the other seeing Stowmarket Town host an Ipswich Town XI (7.45pm).