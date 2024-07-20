Lakenheath boss Trevor Collins has made 10 additions to bolster his squad and coaching staff ahead of his side’s 2024/25 Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign.

Collins and Lakenheath begin their new season a few days after other sides, as they prepare to host Soham Town Rangers on Tuesday, July 30 (7.45pm).

Former Hadleigh United boss Steve Holder, who departed the Premier Division outfit in April following three seasons in charge of the club, has been appointed as Collins’ assistant manager, while Barri Twinn joins as goalkeeping coach.

Steve Holder is Lakenheath’s new assistant manager. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Twinn will be helping to improve new shot-stopper George Whitehall, who arrives from Kempston Rovers.

Collins, whose side finished 10th last term, has also signed three defenders to sure up his back line. Ex-Mildenhall man Toby Salmon has joined Lakenheath, as has former Bury Town and Felixstowe & Walton United player Taylor Hastings, while Jude Iron has completed a move from Soham Town Rangers.

Jordan Patrick, who has previously played for Cambridge United, and the experienced former Bury, Leiston, Lowestoft and King’s Lynn player Chris Henderson also arrive to bolster Lakenheath’s midfield.

Tom Debenham has re-joined Lakenheath. Picture: Clive Pearson

Meanwhile, Tom Debenham has re-joined Lakenheath following his departure to Haverhill Rovers last season. Debenham netted 16 goals in 21 games under former Lakenheath boss Ben Cowling last term from attacking midfield, and will play as a striker this season at The Nest.

And Lakenheath have also completed the signing of youngster Ben Monteith-Weed, who won the England College FA Knockout Trophy with AFC Sudbury last campaign.

“We’ve got a lot of good players, core players, who have stayed at the club as well, but to throw them (the new signings) into the squad as well is quite significant,” said Collins.

“It will take a little while for everyone to bed in but the early signs are good.

“We’ve got a good group of players together who want to be there and we’re looking forward to it (the start of the season).”