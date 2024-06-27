Head coach Adam Mansfield has praised his Suffolk side ahead of their NCCA Trophy Quarter-final versus Cambridgeshire.

Suffolk make the short trip to Exning’s Mingay Park for the last-eight tie on Sunday,11am.

Although an away tie, the journey will be no longer than some members of the Suffolk side make for home matches – and in stark contrast to the four-hour plus trip to Herefordshire for last Sunday’s Group 2 encounter.

Suffolk wicket-keeper Jacob Marston scores runs on the leg-side during his innings of 37 off 31 balls versus Herefordshire at Colwall CC last Sunday. Picture: Nick Garnham

The four Copdock & Old Ipswichian CC players – Tom Harper, Jacob Marston, Alex Oxley and Raj Singh – did not arrive at their hotel in Great Malvern until 2am due to their game finishing late on Saturday and then hold ups on the A14.

Suffolk dug deep to win the match at Colwall CC by three runs to secure runners-up spot to Norfolk in Group Two and set up Sunday’s tie against Group One winners Cambridgeshire.

Mansfield said: “To play as well as we did after such a long journey was fantastic. National Counties cricket is tough and travel adds to the difficulties. The lads should be really proud of their efforts last weekend.

“We’re playing some really good cricket at the moment. I love how we’re staying in the game for long periods of time and then when it matters, we’re winning the crucial moments.”

Professional George Rhodes once again underlined his value to the side with a superb innings of 90 before chipping in with two wickets.

“George is a fantastic professional both on and off the field. When he bats well it allows others to play freely around him. Hopefully he will continue his good form on Sunday,” said Mansfield.

Suffolk make just one change with all-rounder Jack Beaumont, who was unavailable last weekend, returning in place of opening bat Darren Batch.

Mansfield said of Sunday’s opponents: “Cambridgeshire have done well in the group stages so I’m expecting another tough game. We have to play well and what will be, will be.”

Aside from Berkshire, who have won each of the last three finals, Suffolk are the only side in the country to reach the quarter-finals in each of the last four seasons, but have so far not made the final.

Mansfield stated: “It’s great to continually be there or thereabouts each year. However, we’ve still not yet been in the final, so hopefully this year will be the year.”

Suffolk squad: Alex Maynard, Jack Beaumont, Darren Ironside, George Rhodes, Ben Parker, Alex Oxley, Josh Cantrell (capt), Jacob Marston (wkt), Tom Harper, Dan Shanks, Raj Singh. 12th man: Barney Morton.