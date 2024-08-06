Emotions are set to run high as Bury St Edmunds and Thurston rugby clubs come together at the Greene King IPA Haberden on Friday (7.30pm) to honour club stalwart Mark Williams in a memorial fixture for the inaugural Munro Cup.

Munro’s Bury Barbarians – captained by his son and first XV player Ruaraidh – will take on Thurston Rangers in the match which will honour the popular figure who had dedicated himself to both clubs.

Williams, the owner of Springfield Garage in Bury, died on June 30 after a brave battle against Myeloma (blood cancer).

Mark ‘Munro’ Williams died on June 30 after a battle with cancer and had been associated with Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club for the past 30 years Picture: Beanstalk Media

He joined Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club from a playing spell at Thurston in 1994 as a first XV forwards coach and went on to become team manager as the Wolfpack adapted to the administrative challenges of moving into and sustaining themselves in the National League.

The Bury players for the match, which will include director of rugby Jacob Ford as well as some past club legends, will be wearing the club’s black memorial shirts worn last season to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Ermenonville (Paris) air disaster, but with twist. Below the numbers on the back, all the shirts will say ‘Munro’ which was Williams’ nickname, having climbed all 282 Munros in Scotland.

The gates for the free entry fixture will open at 6pm ahead of the 7.30pm kick-off with a barbecue and bars open. There will be a raffle in aid of Myeloma UK on the night with prizes welcome to support it.

Mark ‘Munro’ Williams with his son Ruaraidh, who will lead out the Bury side in the memorial fixture Picture: Beanstalk Media

Darryl Chapman will be the referee with fellow locally-based Premiership-experienced officials Nigel Carrick and Godfrey Bancroft as his assistants.

Williams’ family, including partner Lorna, his sister Deb and fellow children Megan and Calum are set to be among the crowd.

A club announcement said: “Join us for what will be a special evening as we remember Munro in a way he'd have loved.”

It is hoped the fixture may become an annual event alternating between the two clubs.

Bury St Edmunds' memorial shirts will have a special twist for the Mark 'Munro' Williams memorial game with his nickname featured on the back Picture: BSE Rugby

Munro’s Bury Barbarians, listed below, are set to be managed by Andy Herlihy and Mike Graham.

Munro’s Bury Barbarians squad: Ruraidh Williams (cpt), Paddy Robinson, Corey Button, Charlie Birrell, Sam Bixby, Mark Kohler, Will Affleck, Tom Brown, Ben Cooper, Mike Stanway, Brad James, Ben Geatches, Stef Liebenburg, Ben Penfold, Jacob Ford, Craig Stephenson, Chris Lord, Stephen Herlihy, Ben Firbank, Graham Bowie, Ollie Blake, Jamie Johnstone, Ian Hart, Ryui Kawaguchi.