Needham Market won the Suffolk Champions Charity Cup after a penalty shoot-out on Tuesday night.

A young Needham side, comprising mainly of reserve team players, drew 3-3 with Trimley Red Devils at Bloomfields, before winning the shoot-out 5-4.

In a highly-entertaining first half it was Trimley, last season’s CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup winners, who took the lead after 10 minutes through Shane Murphy, whose low 25-yard drive went in via keeper Danny Cullum’s outstretched arms and the post.

Needham Market captain Ollie Fenn holds the Suffolk Champions Charity Cup as his team-mates look on. Picture: Paul Voller

The lead lasted just 10 minutes before a good turn by Josh Evans saw him lose one defender and then skip past two more before laying off to Ollie Fraser who found the bottom corner of the net.

Needham went in front in the 24th minute, the impressive Fraser dancing past three defenders before squaring to Evan Gledhill to tap into an empty net.

The SIL Senior Division side restored parity after 39 minutes, Ryan Chidlow scoring with a low cross-shot after being played in by Murphy.

The second period lacked the fluency of the first half due to a raft of substitutions, but it was Trimley who got their noses in front when Murphy rounded Cullum and held off a defender to score in the 73rd minute.

It was all square again nine minutes later, Olly Bowman rolling the ball into an unguarded goal after keeper Ben Punter missed his kick.

Evans, Ollie Fenn, James Coton, Brad Smith and Cullum all scored for the Marketmen in the shoot-out, with Flynn Bobby seeing his spot kick saved by Punter.

Chidlow, Adam Hart, Ross Driver and Dom Arnold all converted their penalties, before Murphy’s effort was saved by Cullum and Diego Couto then hit the underside of the bar to settle the shoot-out 5-4 in Needham’s favour.

It means that the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup holders have now won the Suffolk Champions Charity Cup four years in a row, after previously defeating Senior Cup winners Lakenheath, Ipswich Wanderers and Framlingham Town.

The match was in aid of the British Heart Foundation and Karl Coppack, fundraising manager for Norfolk and Suffolk, presented the trophy.

Needham Market skipper Ollie Fenn, who has returned to the club this season to captain their Reserve side, said: “I was really, really impressed with Trimley.

“I know a couple of their players and I knew that had a good reputation locally to want to play out from the back and play good football and they were more than deserving of the end result. It was just unfortunate (for them) they fell the wrong side of the penalty shoot-out.

“It was a good game because we want to play as well and in terms of the actual style of play, I thought it was a good game for the neutral.

“It was a good learning experience for these young lads, while I have been there and done it, but it is up to them now and it is a big season ahead for us, so we look forward to that now.”