Needham Market have completed the signing of Cameron Jessup, who becomes the Marketmen’s fourth incoming of the summer.

The defender returns to Bloomfields following a spell at the club’s academy in the Under-16s side.

In the summer of 2019, the 21-year-old joined Crystal Palace’s youth set-up before a move to Sunderland four years later, where he played for the Black Cats’ Under-21s.

Cameron Jessup has signed for Needham Market. Picture: Needham Market

Last term, Jessup enjoyed spells at FC Clacton and Brightlingsea Regent.

Speaking to the club’s media team on his return to Needham, Jessup said: “I loved it so I thought it would be a good idea to go back as I know it would be a place I’d enjoy playing.

“It’s an ambitious club looking to reach new heights in a new division and the challenge is what’s exciting about playing here.

“The aims and targets for this season is definitely trying to stay in this league. The lads have worked so hard to get here, so we’ll work even harder to make sure we do stay in it.”

On Jessup’s arrival, assistant manager Tom Rothery said: “We’ve signed real potential. I think and Kev (Horlock) and I like projects.

“We’ve done it with Taylor Clark, Ollie Fraser and Seth Chambers. We feel Cameron has huge potential and he’s one that has done well in pre-season, shown a good attitude and a willingness to improve and has shown technically he’s a very good player.

“I guess you’d expect that having come from Crystal Palace and Sunderland.”

“Dan and Keiran (Morphew) will certainly help with that as they’re both hugely experienced, committed individuals and excellent people to observe and learn from.”

Boss Horlock has already welcomed Ben Hunter, Danny Cullum, and Harley Curtis through the door so far this summer.