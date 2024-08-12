Bury Town brushed off the cobwebs of last season’s play-off heartbreak with a 3-0 victory at newly-relegated Concord Rangers in their Pitching In Isthmian League North Division curtain-raiser on Saturday.

After a goalless first half, last term’s top scorer Cemal Ramadan, who signed a new two-year deal in the summer, scored a 12-minute brace to give Cole Skuse’s side a 2-0 lead.

The third was then added in the 89th minute, as summer signing Taylor Parr, who arrived from Cambridge City, marked his debut with a goal.

Mildenhall celebrate Adam Capels goal. Picture: Richard Marsham

Bury will turn their attentions to the preliminary round of the Emirates FA Cup on Saturday (full fixtures below) when they host Felixstowe & Walton United (3pm), who cruised to victory in their season opener as they dispatched of newly-promoted Newmarket Town 6-1 on Saturday.

Michael Shinn’s visitors found themselves 2-0 down at the break before shipping four in the second half. Isaac Maynard netted the Jockeys’ first ever goal at Step 4 from the spot in the 88th minute, which was only a consolation.

Meanwhile, Jarid Robson scored a 91st-minute equaliser to help fellow newcomers Mildenhall Town mark their return to the Isthmian League with a 2-2 draw at home to Grays Athletic.

Adam Capel heads home for Mildenhall. Picture: Richard Marsham

The visitors led the contest 2-1 at the break, with Adam Capel getting on the scoresheet for Phil Weavers’ side, before Robson’s last-gasp diving header rescued a point for the hosts.

And a second-half Iuri Fernandes strike helped Ipswich Wanderers to an opening-day victory at Tilbury.

However, there was not to be a fairytale start to life in Step 2 for Needham Market as they conceded three second-half goals to fall to a 3-0 defeat at Curzon Ashton in the Vanarama National League North.

The Marketmen kept their opponents quiet in the first period and yielded good chances of their own, with Adam Mills, Jamie McGrath and Tevan Allen all going close for Kevin Horlock’s side.

Ben Nolan takes on the Grays Athletic defence. Picture: Richard Marsham

Elsewhere, in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, AFC Sudbury picked up a hard-fought point in their curtain-raiser at newly-relegated Banbury United at the weekend. Marc Abbot’s side, who retained their Step 3 status on the final day of last season, fell behind to a first-half penalty but levelled when Joe Neal slotted home to round off a quick counter-attacking move.

Meanwhile, Lowestoft Town began life back in the Southern League with a 1-0 loss at home to Redditch United and Leiston also fell to a defeat with a 3-0 scoreline at Stratford Town.

Walsham-le-Willows continued their winning start to their Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division campaign as they left Kirkley & Pakefield with a 2-0 victory.

Luke Ingram in action in the season opener at Curzon Ashton. Picture: Ben Pooley

Ethan Garcia’s thunderous low left-footed effort broke the deadlock in the second half and Reon Huckvale came off the bench to wrap up the three points with a clinical finish into the top corner.

The Willows, top of the early table, are one of three sides to boast three wins from their first three matches. One of the others sides is Hadleigh United, who claimed a 1-0 win at home to Sheringham on Saturday. Sam Allen’s header just before the hour mark claimed another win for Liam Scopes’ new-look side.

The other team still with a 100 per cent record in tact is newly-promoted Great Yarmouth Town, who were 1-0 victors at home to Soham Town Rangers on Saturday.

Euan Banks celebrates. Picture: Mecha Morton

There was also a win at the weekend for Harleston Town, who collected their first three points of the campaign with a 2-1 victory over visiting Ely City. Two second-half strikes from Asa McGeachy, both in which he showed great composure in front of goal, put Danny Crow’s side in the driving seat, before Louis Jenkins netted a free kick two minutes from time.

Meanwhile, the points were shared between Lakenheath and Long Melford following a 2-2 draw at The Nest on Saturday. Liam Joyce looked set to claim his first victory as Melford boss as his side led 2-1 in the 89th minute with goals from George Frodsham and Ryan Gibbs, after Teddy Hogg gave the hosts the lead.

But a last-minute equaliser from Tom Debenham, who re-joined Lakenheath in the summer, rescued a point for Trevor Collins’ outfit.

Cornard United also drew on Saturday, 1-1 at home to Dereham Town, as Gary Monti’s side picked up their first point back in the Premier Division. Adam Joyce put the Ards in front in the second half but Bradley Spooner levelled 10 minutes from time.

Shaun Avis missed a penalty against FC Peterborough. Picture: Mecha Morton

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town suffered a 4-0 thumping at Fakenham, while Brantham Athletic lost 1-0 at home to Mulbarton Wanderers.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Framlingham Town lead the way in the early standings after a 3-0 win at FC Parson Drove on Saturday. Striker Max Willett took his tally to five goals in all competitions with a brace before Matthew Aldis came off the bench to net the Castlemen’s third.

Liam Abraham’s side took top spot off Diss Town, who suffered their first defeat of the campaign with a 2-1 loss at Holland FC. Liam Jackson came off the bench to pull a goal back for the Tangerines on his debut after signing for the Brewers Green Lane outfit in the summer, but Garth Good’s side failed to find an equaliser.

Ryan Twinn goes close to scoring a second. Picture: Mecha Morton

Meanwhile, Haverhill Rovers recorded their third win from as many games on Saturday thanks to their third 3-2 victory of the season against FC Peterborough at The New Croft.

An entertaining encounter saw Ben Cowling’s side let a two-goal lead slip after Euan Banks and Ryan Twinn had given Rovers an early advantage. But a last-minute Aaron Forshaw winner kept Rovers’ unbeaten start in all competitions intact. The winner could have come earlier in the contest but Shaun Avis could not convert his spot kick.

It was also a winning weekend for their New Croft neighbours Haverhill Borough, who stormed to a 4-1 victory away at Holbeach United. Goals from Brandon McKay, Kai Wilson, Illias Zachariou and Charlie Holmes helped Harry Zachariou record his second league win as Borough boss, but he saw goalscorers McKay and Zachariou sent off in the process.

And despite equalising in the first half through Samuel Cox, AFC Sudbury Reserves slipped to a 4-1 loss at home to Pinchbeck United.

Halstead Town also shipped four goals in the Essex Senior League Premier Division with a 4-0 defeat at home to Woodford Town.

Tuesday’s fixtures:

AFC Sudbury vs Biggleswade Town (7.45pm)

St Ives Town vs Lowestoft Town (7.45pm)

Leiston vs Bishop’s Stortford (7.45pm)

Walsham-le-Willows vs Long Melford (7.45pm)

Hadleigh United vs Woodbridge Town (7.45pm)

Harleston Town vs Kirkley & Pakefield (7.45pm)

Soham Town Rangers vs Thetford Town (7.45pm)

Haverhill Rovers vs AFC Sudbury Reserves (7.45pm)

Saturday’s fixtures:

Bury Town vs Felixstowe & Walton United (FA Cup) (3pm)

Downham Town vs Ipswich Wanderers (FA Cup) (3pm)

Wroxham vs Newmarket Town (FA Cup) (3pm)

Soham Town Rangers vs Harleston Town (FA Cup) (3pm)

White Ensign vs Brantham Athletic (FA Cup) (3pm)

Stowmarket Town vs Cornard United (FA Cup) (3pm)

Needham Market vs Southport (3pm)

AFC Sudbury vs Royston Town (3pm)

Barwell vs Lowestoft Town (3pm)

Harborough Town vs Leiston (3pm)

Lakenheath vs Walsham-le-Willows (3pm)

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Hadleigh United (3pm)

Long Melford vs Thetford Town (3pm)

Ely City vs Fakenham Town (3pm)

Framlingham Town vs Holland FC (3pm)

Diss Town vs Haverhill Rovers (3pm)

Haverhill Borough vs Swafham Town (3pm)

Whittlesey Athletic vs AFC Sudbury Reserves (3pm)