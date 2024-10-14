Bury Town climbed to the top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division standings with a 2-1 victory at home to fifth-placed Witham Town on Saturday.

The Blues took the lead after 19 minutes when Ethan Mayhew turned home Luke Brown’s cross and their advantage was doubled five minutes before the break as Cemal Ramadan netted for the third game in a row. Again, Brown was the architect and his delivery was tucked away by Bury’s top scorer – his eighth goal in all competitions.

The visitors, who were third and only three points off Cole Skuse’s side prior to kick-off, caused a nervy end at the Getaway Cars Ram Meadow Stadium when Deese Madia fired from close range with one minute of normal time remaining, but the Blues held on.

𝐀 𝐟𝐢𝐫𝐬𝐭 𝐠𝐨𝐚𝐥 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐒𝐮𝐝𝐛𝐮𝐫𝐲, 𝐨𝐧 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐛𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 🤩



𝐇𝐚𝐩𝐩𝐲 𝐁𝐢𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐝𝐚𝐲 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐥𝐢𝐞 🎈 pic.twitter.com/SuO3veyQ5I — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) October 12, 2024

Elsewhere in the division, a brace from Ben Nolan helped Mildenhall Town record their third win of the campaign as they defeated 11th-placed Walthamstow 2-0 away from home.

His first came in the fifth minute of first-half stoppage time and he was on target again just three minutes after the re-start, helping Phil Weavers’ team up to 14th in the standings.

Fellow newly-promoted side Newmarket Town remain inside the drop zone despite picking up their second victory of the season – a 2-0 scoreline at home to Basildon United on Saturday.

Cemal Ramadan stretches out and scores for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

The damage was done in the first half as Josh Lee and skipper Tom Williams were on target for Michael Shinn’s side.

The Jockeys remain four points ahead of bottom-of-the-table Haringey Borough, who chalked up their first three points of the new term with a 3-1 win at Ipswich Wanderers on Saturday while sixth-placed Felixstowe & Walton United fell to a 2-1 defeat at fourth-placed Tilbury.

Meanwhile, AFC Sudbury are up to eighth in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central standings after they came from behind to beat hosting Redditch United 2-1.

The home side broke the deadlock after just four minutes, but the Yellows were level six minutes later when Josh Allen rounded off a swift counter attack. And the turnaround was complete before the break when Charlie Lewis scored his first Sudbury goal with a bicycle kick from inside the six-yard box.

Ethan Mayhew scores for Bury. Picture: Mecha Morton

Divisional rivals Leiston and Lowestoft Town were in Emirates FA Cup action, looking for a place in the first round proper, however both teams were dealt blows against higher-league sides Dagenham & Redbridge (5-1) and Weston-super-Mare (3-1) respectively.

Needham Market were also beaten at the weekend as Craig Hewitt’s 35th-minute strike was enough for hosting Chorley to claim all three points in the Vanarama National League North.

At the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, leaders Fakenham Town remain at the summit as they edged past high-flying Ely City in a seven-goal thriller on Saturday.

Tom Thulborn rides a challenge. Picture: Mecha Morton

Goals from Tom Stoker and Jack Friend put the Robins 2-1 ahead at the break, but Fakenham scored three times in 20 minutes to turn the contest on its head. Antwan Ebanks-Blake reduced the deficit in the dying moments as the league leaders held on.

Ely were second before the game but dropped to third after Thetford Town, and Dan Gilchrist, continued their fine scoring form to hammer visiting Hadleigh United 6-1 at the weekend.

Kyron Andrews slid in to give Liam Scopes’ side the lead but Gilchrist levelled proceedings before half-time. Then, Matt Morton’s team went on a second-half rout to put their 11th-placed opponents to the sword. A George Diggens brace helped the Brecklanders to a two-goal lead before Gilchrist netted a second-45 hat-trick, taking his tally for the afternoon to four.

Luke Brown assisted both of Bury Town’s goals against Witham Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

Thetford are the Premier Division’s top scorers with 44 from 13 games having scored 31 goals in their last seven league games.

Elsewhere, Harleston Town picked up their first win since early August with a 2-1 victory at home to Woodbridge Town. The Magpies led through Asa McGeachy’s sixth goal of the campaign and were further buoyed heading into the break after Oliver Kellett-Green saved a penalty late on in the first half.

Harrison Hide put Danny Crow’s side further ahead and although Ryan Marsh halved the deficit for Woodbridge, who had Sean Rea sent off moments before, Harleston saw the game out to claim just their second three points of the season.

Meanwhile, Jack Garnham’s 85th-minute equaliser helped Cornard United snatch a 1-1 draw at home to Soham Town Rangers on Saturday. The Greens were ahead for the majority of the contest after Ryan Sharman put them in front inside two minutes, but Garnham stayed composed when put through one-on-one level late on.

Bury Town players celebrate. Picture: Mecha Morton

The Ards remain inside the relegation zone but level on points with 17th-placed Lakenheath after they fell to a 2-1 loss at home to Mulbarton Wanderers, who came from behind to take all three points with the winner coming in the 83rd minute.

Stowmarket Town are only one point above Lakenheath and Cornard after they drew 2-2 at home to eighth-placed Great Yarmouth Town on Saturday.

Two goals in three minutes at the end of the first half, from Bobby Bell and Brandon Salisbury, put Stow ahead after they fell behind but the newly-promoted visitors levelled just after the hour mark.

And following their 12-0 drubbing at Needham Market in midweek, Long Melford fell to a 3-0 defeat at home to Heacham.

Diss Town captain Kyle Baker heads an effort goalwards. Picture: Mark Bullimore

At the top end of the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Diss Town were stunned by FC Peterborough at Brewers Green Lane as the visitors ran out 5-2 winners while Needham Market Under-23s scored a late equaliser at home to Framlingham Town to deny the Castlemen their first win in their last four matches.

Kyle Jay gave Liam Abrahams’ side the lead on 35 minutes but the Marketmen levelled through Ryan Pitt in the dying stages.

On Friday night, Haverhill Rovers overcame local rivals Haverhill Borough. Click here to read the match report.

And Halstead Town remain at the foot of the Essex Senior Football League Premier Division following a 5-2 loss at home to seventh-placed Barking. Alfie Cleal, who was later sent off, and Alfie Lambert were on target for the Humbugs, who are two points from safety.

Charlie Webb swings in a cross. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Tuesday’s fixtures(7.45pm unless stated)

BBC Essex Senior Cup second round

Halstead Town vs Dunmow Town

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central

Hitchin Town vs Leiston

Lowestoft Town vs Bishop’s Stortford

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Stowmarket Town vs Walsham-le-Willows

Kirkley & Pakefield vs Harleston Town

Heacham vs Lakenheath

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers vs Diss Town

Wednesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Downham Town vs Soham Town Rangers