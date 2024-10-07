Felixstowe & Walton United cruised through to the first round proper of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday with a 4-0 dispatching of visiting higher-league Haringey Borough.

Josh Mayhew put the hosts two to the good with a brace inside the opening 30 minutes and Cameron Forde-Brown made it three on 35, before netting his second eight minutes after half-time.

Felixstowe & Walton will learn who their first-round-proper opponents will be at 1pm this afternoon (Monday) – see our website for the draw.

Goalscorer Cameron Forde-Brown and Noel Aitkens celebrate for Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: Stefan Pack

Elsewhere in the competition, AFC Sudbury were knocked out by a 40th-minute Samrai Gebrai goal that earned Cambridge City a 1-0 victory at the MEL Group Stadium on Saturday while Leiston succumbed to a 4-3 defeat on penalties at home to Horsham after Ben Fowkes’ first-half opener was cancelled out by Reece Myles-Meekums 15 minutes from time.

Lowestoft Town also fell at the third-qualifying-round hurdle after visiting Royston Town claimed a 3-2 victory on Saturday.

In the second round of the Norfolk Hire Senior Cup, hosting Long Stratton stunned higher-league Diss Town with a 2-1 victory. The home side had a two-goal lead and, despite Liam Jackson’s second-half penalty, held on to book their place in the third round of the competition.

Josh Mayhew opens the scoring for Felixstowe & Walton United. Picture: Stefan Pack

Meanwhile, Needham Market, who were promoted from the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central last term, picked up their third victory of the Vanarama National League North campaign on Saturday after they scored three unanswered goals against visiting South Shields.

Skipper and centre-back Keiran Morphew was the unlikely scorer of a first-half brace and new signing Reegie Lambe marked his debut with a goal as Kevin Horlock’s side were firmly in control by the half-time break.

The Marketmen, who have seen defenders Jayden Ashbourne and Cam Jessup depart the club, remain a point above the drop zone after 10 games of the season played.

While there were surprise goalscorers on target for Needham, there was no shock that Cemal Ramadan was the difference between Bury Town and Grays Athletic as the attacker’s 83rd-minute strike secured Cole Skuse’s side a 1-0 victory.

Haverhill Borough bundle the ball home. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The win keeps the second-placed Blues level on points with top-of-the-table Basildon United in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

Meanwhile, Newmarket Town looked destined to pick up what would have been their second victory of the campaign but the Jockeys conceded two goals in second-half stoppage time and fell to an agonising 4-3 defeat at Brightlingsea Regent.

A double from Josh Lee and an Ally Conway goal edged Michael Shinn’s side 3-2 ahead but Andy George (90+3) and Kenzo Shabazz-Edwards (90+5) stole the three points from Newmarket’s grasp at the death.

Illias Zachariou takes on Josh Tysoe. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Divisional rivals Mildenhall Town and Ipswich Wanderers were also beaten on Saturday. Phil Weavers’ men lost 2-1 at home to Wrxoham, despite Ben Nolan’s strike five minutes from time halving the deficit, while Wanderers were stunned 4-1 at Waltham Abbey.

In the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, following leaders Fakenham Town’s shock 4-1 loss away to Great Yarmouth Town, Ely City are now a point off the top of the table after goals from Thomas Stoker (2), Jack Friend and Sam Tagg helped the Robins to a 4-2 win over visiting Cornard United.

Thetford Town are only two points behind Ely in fourth as they recorded their fifth consecutive victory in all competitions by hammering Sheringham 7-1 at home. Daniel Gilchrist bagged a hat-trick, Cameron King netted two and Adam Laker and Jake Mann also got in on the act.

Ethan Whittingstall builds an attack for Framlingham. Picture: Mark Bullimore

The victory pulled the Brecklanders further ahead of fifth-placed Walsham-le-Willows, who had to settle for a 1-1 draw at home to Lakenheath. Scott Chaplin’s finish from close range gave Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side the lead at half-time but substitute Reuben Truter levelled for the visitors.

Former Haverhill Rovers attacker Tom Debenham received a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time but the sending off came too late for the Willows to force a winner.

While there were defeats for Soham Town Rangers (3-0 at home to Brantham Athletic), Stowmarket Town (4-2 at Heacham) and Long Melford (3-0 at Downham Town), Harleston Town picked up a useful point at third-placed Dereham Town.

Nathan Stone fired the Magpies, who are up to 15th, ahead one minute before the half-time whistle but the high-flying hosts equalised on the hour mark.

Matty Miles unleashes a shot for Sudbury. Picture: Richard Marsham

Hadleigh United’s match at home to Kirkley & Pakefield followed a similar pattern, as Liam Scopes’ side had the lead at the break, courtesy of Curtis Harvey’s goal, but Macaulay Holt levelled proceedings.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, Haverhill Rovers remain top of the standings and kept their unbeaten record intact with a 3-0 victory at home to Holbeach United, who, before Saturday, had not lost away from home in the league.

For the third successive match, Ben Cowling’s side scored all their goals in the second half – this time Shaun Avis netted a brace while Josh Evans scored Rovers’ third off the bench.

AFC Sudbury were knocked out of the Isuzu FA Trophy. Picture: Richard Marsham

Rovers will be full of confidence heading into their derby with Haverhill Borough on Friday (7.45pm), who squandered a 3-1 lead at Framlingham Town at the weekend.

Max Willet put the Castlemen ahead after just five minutes but Borough hit back when Illias Zachariou fired in from a corner.

Harry Zachariou’s side then turned the contest on its head, scoring twice thanks to Brandon McKay and a screamer from Theo Goddard, but the deficit was halved in the second half when Josh Lucraft scored from the spot.

Ollie Peters enters the Cambridge City half. Picture: Richard Marsham

And with five minutes remaining, Framlingham’s top scorer Willett popped up with his second of the game to rescue a point for Liam Abraham’s outfit, who remain fifth.

At the bottom end of the table, AFC Sudbury Reserves lost 1-0 at Dussindale & Hellesdon Rovers and Needham Market Reserves were beaten 3-0 at Wivenhoe Town.

Tuesday’s fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Emirates FA Cup third qualifying round

Lowestoft Town vs Haringey Borough

Norfolk Hire Senior Cup second round

Thetford Town vs Fakenham Town

Harleston Town vs Great Yarmouth Town

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup

Needham Market vs Long Melford

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup third round

Woodbridge Town vs Framlingham Town

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Basildon United

Ipswich Wanderers vs Brentwood Town

Newmarket Town vs Tilbury

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Ely City vs Stowmarket Town

Brantham Athletic vs Cornard United

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Leiston Under-23s vs AFC Sudbury Reserves