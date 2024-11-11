A Suffolk side will be guaranteed to feature in the last 32 of this season’s Isuz FA Vase after the county’s two remaining teams – Brantham Athletic and Walsham-le-Willows – have been drawn to face each other following their victories on Saturday.

Today’s third round proper draw saw Walsham, who made it through to the last 32 (fourth round proper) for the first time in the village’s history last season, will have home advantage as they did at the weekend.

The Willows enjoyed a comfortable passage through their entry game in this season’s competition – having parachuted in later as a reward for their record run last term – with a 3-0 home win against Potton United.

Cameron Nicholls (left) celebrates making it 3-0 to Walsham-le-Willows in their FA Vase tie with high-flying Potton United Picture: Mark Westley

Captain Sam Nunn headed home a corner to put Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side into the lead which was doubled by the break from the penalty spot by George Bugg.

Cameron Nicholls settled any nerves with the third 25 minutes in the second period before Walsham ended up playing out the final few minutes a player down following an injury to Matt Glover.

A goal either side of half-time – from Ben Dixon and then Callum Griffith – saw Brantham Athletic progress past Benfleet at Brantham Leisure Centre, with the visitors halving the deficit late on.

Ethan Garcia on the ball for Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

Joint manager Jack Sibbons summed up the day by telling the club’s website: “The management team are delighted with the performance from the lads yesterday.

“We’ve worked hard all week on positivity and ensuring that we didn't lose the morale in the changing room just because of a couple of disappointing results and the lads showed that today.

“There is so much team ethic in this squad and we work so hard for each other so the morale comes easy.

“From the first minute we were on the front foot all over the pitch and had it not have been for a superb display from the Benfleet goalkeeper we could have won by a much larger margin.

Walsham-le-Willows’ players celebrated reaching the last 64 of this season’s FA Vase Picture: Mark Westley

“The challenge is now for the group to harness that atmosphere and take it into Tuesday’s game with Woodbridge Town (see our local midweek fixtures below) who we will need to be on top form in order to compete with."

Elsewhere, Thetford Town won 8-7 in a penalty shootout following a goalless draw away to lower-league Clapton Community to put themselves through to the last 64. Clapton ended up missing the sudden-death spot-kick to spakr the celebrations from the travelling contingent among the 803 registered crowd at the Old Spotted Dog ground in Newham, London.

Thetford boss Matt Morton posted on his X account: “Wow wow wow, what a day. Non league is all about moments and memories that will last a lifetime and today was one that @ThetfordTownFC will never forget.

Joint Walsham-le-Willows managers Chay Budd (low) and Ian Hubbard (right) saw their side overcome Potton United 3-0 in the FA Vase at Summer Road on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

“Shout out to @ClaptonCFC who defended and countered brilliantly and their supporters who were the best I’ve seen in 20 years.”

The Brecklanders’ reward is a trip to Essex Senior League Premier Division outfit White Ensign with all fourth round ties due to take place on Saturday, December 7 with winning clubs set to pick up £1,125 in competition prize fund money, with losing sides recieving £350.

Matt Glover ended up going off injured late on with Walsham-le-Willows playing out the final minutes with 10 men, having used their allotted substitutes Picture: Mark Westley

Ethan Garcia on the ball for Walsham-le-Willows on Saturday Picture: Mark Westley

But it was the end of the road to Wembley for managerless Harleston Town as the Magpies went down to a 4-1 defeat in Hertfordshire at Tring Athletic.

League round-up

Starting at Step 2, Needham Market had followed up their 7-1 thumping at Buxton in the Vanrama National League North with successive 1-1 draws going into Saturday’s home game with Chester but ended up on the wrong end of a 1-0 scoreline ahead of breaking for Isuzu FA Trophy action next weekend, with a trip to Alfreton Town.

Saturday’s defeat for Kevin Horlock and Tom Rothery’s side has left them second bottom, one point off foot of table, with basement side Rushall Olympic having played a game less. The gap to safery now stands at six points with the Marketmen having picked up 12 points from their opening 17 matches since promotion.

Felixstowe & Walton United's Josh Mayhew (red) wheels away after Cambridge City No.2 Giani Ashley gives the hosts the lead with an own goal Picture: Stefan Peck

Down a level in the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, AFC Sudbury dropped a place to 11th following a 3-1 defeat away at second-placed Halesowen Town, the hosts – who saw two players sent off albeit one from the bench – having gone into Saturday’s fixture having won 5-0 at Lowestoft Town in midweek.

Sudbury had taken the lead through Joe Neal’s 10th minute opener, but Jordan Ponticelli (36’) had them level by the interval.

Halesowen’s plight was not helped by two yellow cards leading to McKauley Manning being sent off on the hour mark, but they managed to go on and score two late goals to secure victory via Kieren Donnelly (82’) and Ponticelli’s second (90+4’). There was still time for a further dismissal for the hosts as Donnelly – now on the bench – was shown a red card in the wake of their second goal, though Sudbury were unable to reduce the two-goal deficit.

Lowestoft Town, under new manager Andy Reynolds, following Jamie Godbold moving upstairs to concentrate on a director of football role, failed to bounce back from that big defeat and were left facing up to conceding nine goals in five days, losing 4-0 at Stourbridge to leave them 14th.

Leiston are one place above them but on the same number of points following a 0-0 draw at home to second-bottom Bromsgrove Sporting.

In the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division, Bury Town remain a point clear of Witham Town at the top of the standings following Cole Skuse and Paul Musgrove’s side enjoying a 4-0 home win against Basildon United.

We spoke to Marc Abbott following our defeat to Halesowen. pic.twitter.com/9r3rFLxgP5 — AFC Sudbury (@AFCSudbury) November 9, 2024

A crowd of 559 at the Getaway Cars Stadium saw Cemal Ramadan score either side of the break with his 31st minute opener followed by a 57th minute goal that made it 3-0 following Lewis O’Malley having given them a two-goal cushion at the interval. Ryan Horne completed the rout 12 minutes from time.

Over at the Martello Ground, 500 supporters witnessed Felixstowe & Walton United’s 13th consecutive home win this season, as Stuart Boardley’s side picked up a comfortable three points from a 2-0 win against Jamie Cureton’s Cambridge City.

The Seasiders’ X account recounted it as follows: “After a quiet opening 15 minutes Felixstowe took control of the game and were almost untouchable for the first half, with slick passing, dominant defending and a succession of chances on goal.

It was all smiles for Felixstowe & Walton United's players at the Martello Ground as they brought up 13 wins out of 13 this season with a 2-0 victory against Cambridge City Picture: Stefan Peck

“Charlie Warren shot from the right on 29 minutes which the keeper got a foot to but could only divert it against a defender and over the line.

“Six minutes later it was two, with Charlie Warren this time striking superbly into the bottom corner for his 19th of the season.

“The second half saw more dominance in possession from the home side but they couldn’t find that crucial third to kill the game; Noel Aitkens came close twice, Josh Hitter saw his long-range free kick tipped over and Charlie Warren had two golden chances cleared off the line.

Charlie Warren is lifted up after scoring the second goal for Felixstowe & Walton United against Cambridge City at the Martello Ground Picture: Stefan Peck

“At the other end, Cambridge forced a fine save late on from Harry Wright and shot wide twice as Felixstowe saw out the game comfortably.”

The result kept them in fourth position but only five points off leaders Bury Town with two games in hand on the Blues and the other two sides above them.

Seasiders 2 Cambridge City 0 pic.twitter.com/bCkI1Pvcfk — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) November 9, 2024

It was a day to forget for Ipswich Wanderers though as their first game since the departure of manager Glenn Driver saw them go down to an 8-0 defeat at Brentwood Town that dropped them two places to the foot of the table for the first time this season.

They have a quick chance to bounce back tomorrow night at Humber Doucy Lane, but it will be far from easy against second-placed Witham Town, who know a victory – with Bury not in midweek action (see fixtures below) – would see them end the week top of the table.

Elsehwere in the division, a goal in each half saw Newmarket Town lose 2-0 away to Grays Athletic, while back in west Suffolk, Mildenhall Town drew 0-0 at home to Brightlingsea Regent.

With Fakenham Town losing 1-0 at Cornard United and Thetford Town not in league action, a goalless draw away at Heacham saw Ely City extend their lead at the top of the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division table to two points. But the Ghosts in second do hold two games in hand and the third-placed Brecklanders are five off the summit but with four games to now catch up on.

Boards on today’s 2-0 home win against Cambridge City. pic.twitter.com/EEYh2zGE8x — Felixstowe & Walton Utd FC (@Felixseasiders) November 9, 2024

With Soham Town Rangers’ new manager Lance Key watching on making notes,the Greens players gave Lee Chaffey and Sam Spencer’s interim spell a winning end as they triumphed 3-1 at home to Kirkley & Pakefield.

Elsewhere, Stowmarket Town lost 4-0 at home to sixth-placed Mulbarton Wanderers – conceding two goals in each half – to leave the Old Gold & Blacks one place outside of the relegation zone.

But four goals went in eight-placed Woodbridge Town’s favour as they triumphed 4-2 at home to fellow Suffolk side Lakenheath, who occupy the first of those relegation spots and continue to trail Stow by two points.

Action from Diss Town’s 1-0 home win against Swaffham Town in the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North Picture: Mark Bullimore

Diss Town’s Charlie Webb takes on Swaffham Town’s Blake Foster Picture: Mark Bullimore

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, it took a stunning added-time goal from substitute Myron Abodunde for promotion-chasing Diss Town to overcome basement side Swaffham Town at Brewers Green Lane, sealing a 1-0 victory to leave the Tangerines fourth in the table.

Comes on with 15 to play @AbodundeMyron then sends a wonder strike past the keeper sending the fans behind the goal as quoted by Radio Norfolk ‘delirious’!



Cranley Sports & Classics Ltd voted Myron Man of the match. pic.twitter.com/vKcjNqYMf5 — Diss Town FC (@DissTownFC) November 9, 2024

With second-placed Harwich & Parkeston having a comfortable afternoon to claim another three points in a 6-0 victory at home to Leiston Under-23s, table-toppers Haverhill Rovers maintained a five-point lead courtesy of a 1-0 victory at Pinchbeck United sealed by a 62nd-minute goal from Shaun Avis. Ben Cowling’s side had to see out the game with 10 men after Jordan Baker was shown a second yellow card in the 85th minute.

Tuesday’s fixtures(7.45pm unless stated)

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central

Leiston vs Alvechurch

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Felixstowe & Walton United vs Redbridge

Ipswich Wanderers vs Witham Town

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Brantham Athletic vs Woodbridge Town

Hadleigh United vs Stowmarket Town

Lakenheath vs Downham Town

Cambs Invitation Cup

Soham Town Rangers vs West Wratting

Wednesday’s fixture

Great Yarmouth Town vs Harleston Town