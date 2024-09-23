Bury Town returned to top of the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division following Saturday’s 2-1 victory at home to seventh-placed Gorleston.

Alby Matthews stunned the hosts in the 12th minute when his strike from inside the box squirmed under goalkeeper Charlie Beckwith, but Cole Skuse’s outfit responded with two goals in the space of three first-half minutes.

Their first came just after the half-hour mark as Ollie Canfer headed home Michael Davis’ inch-perfect cross, before top-scorer Cemal Ramadan slid in from close range to net his seventh goal of the campaign, turning Tom Thurborn’s inviting right-wing delivery goalbound.

Joe Neal celebrates his penalty. Picture Cameron Screech

Elsewhere in the division, following back-to-back victories, Mildenhall Town were defeated at the weekend as Lewis Jaggs’ strike mid-way through the first half was enough for visiting Concord Rangers to claim a 1-0 victory.

Following their early exit from the Emirates FA Cup, Needham Market conceded three unanswered goals at Oxford City in the Vanarama National League North on Saturday.

Liam Pearce drives at the AFC Telford defence. Picture: Cameron Screech

Goals from Josh Parker and Reece Fleet gave the hosts a two-goal lead at the break before Zac McEachran wrapped up the three points with 20 minutes remaining to leave the Marketmen one point above the relegation places.

In the Pitching In Southern League Premier Central, AFC Sudbury conceded a 90th-minute penalty as they played out a 2-2 draw at home to second-placed AFC Telford United.

Having falling behind, Marc Abbott’s seventh-placed side were ahead with 25 minutes of the game to play, following a spot-kick from Joe Neal and Liam Pearce’s venomous low effort, but Myles Cowling conceded a penalty with two minutes of normal time remaining - and was shown a straight red card for his challenge.

Elsewhere in the Southern League, Leiston were held to a goalless draw at Barwell while Lowestoft Town were defeated 4-1 at Kettering Town.

Liam Pearce puts AFC Sudbury ahead. Picture: Cameron Screech

Meanwhile, in the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, Walsham-le-Willows were knocked off top spot by Fakenham Town after the new league leaders left the Morrish Stadium with a 2-1 victory on Saturday.

Chay Budd and Ian Hubbard’s side made hard work of the first period as they fell two goals down and despite halving the deficit early in the second half through Kieran Twinn, the Willows were unable to salvage a point.

And with their fifth defeat of the season, Walsham are down to third in the standings after Ely City’s 2-0 victory over visiting Long Melford.

Walsham denied by a fingertip save. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Tom Stoker and Alex Kerr wrapped up the Robins’ seventh win from 10 matches.

In the Thurlow Nunn League First Division North, fourth-placed Diss Town returned to winning ways with a 2-0 victory at struggling Wivenhoe Town.

Even with five regular first-team players missing - James Wilson (injured), Harry Gagen (suspended), Kurtis Hodges (illness), Callum Bray (unavailable) and Bradley Yates - Garth Good’s side took the lead through skipper Kyle Baker’s first-half strike, and doubled their advantage with five minutes of normal time remaining as Myron Abodunde found the back of the net.

Kieran Twinn challenges with Charlie Mayhew. Picture: Mark Bullimore

Meanwhile, 17th-placed AFC Sudbury Reserves shipped six goals at FC Peterborough in a 6-1 hammering.

CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup first round

Leiston Under-23s are through to the second round of the CNet Training Suffolk Senior Cup following a 1-0 victory over visiting Old Newton United on Saturday.

Charlie Atkin scored the game’s only goal.

Reon Huckvale battles with Charlie Mayhew. Picture: Mark Bullimore

However, Haverhill Rovers were knocked out of the competition on Friday night following a 3-1 defeat at Sudbury Sports.

All of the goals came in the first half of the contest. Rovers took the lead through Shaun Avis’ well-taken lob but after the hosts equalised, Jordan Baker was shown a straight red card and Sudbury Sports proceeded to net another two before the break.

And fellow First Division North outfit Needham Market Reserves were agonisingly defeated 3-1 on penalties at Bungay Town, following a goalless draw.

Monday night fixture

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Maldon & Tiptree vs Newmarket Town

Tuesday night fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup

Walsham-le-Willows vs AFC Sudbury

Stowmarket Town vs Ipswich Town XI

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup

Lakenheath vs Thetford Town

Harleston Town vs Great Yarmouth Town

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central

Spalding United vs Lowestoft Town

Bedford Town vs Leiston

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Walthamstow vs Ipswich Wanderers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Downham Town vs Ely City

Hadleigh United vs Long Melford



Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Haverhill Rovers vs Wivenhoe Town

Framlingham Town vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

Leiston Under-23s vs Needham Market Reserves

Wednesday night fixture

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Athletic Newham vs Halstead Town