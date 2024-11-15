After such a promising start to the season it would be an understatement to say the international break has come at an opportune moment for Norwich City.

Saturday’s 2-0 defeat at home to Bristol City, the first at Carrow Road in more than a year, makes it five games without a win – a run that has coincided with a somewhat significant injury crisis.

But absentees or not, the performance again the Robins was underwhelming. It told the tale of a weary looking side whose confidence has been dented by the dramatic loss at Cardiff.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman

The free-flowing, exciting football we saw earlier in the season replaced with lethargy and predictability.

Hopefully, good news is on the horizon.

It sounds like we can be cautiously optimistic that Angus Gunn and Marcelino Nunez will be fit to return in the coming weeks, while Kenny McLean only has one more game of his ludicrously long suspension remaining.

Those three in particular will make a massive difference, alongside the returning Ashley Barnes and Onel Hernandez, who will both come into the equation for replacing Josh Sargent, who is out until the New Year.

The last two games have seen Emiliano Marcondes and Ante Crnac deploy the number nine position, both to limited success.

While the latter’s future may be as a striker, he is currently more effective cutting in from the right. I thought Marcondes put in a good shift, but it was evidently not a natural role.

"We lacked tempo in the things we did."



So, what is the solution? It’s arguably the biggest question for Johannes Hoff Thorup as we rapidly head towards the busy festive period.

Hernandez played the position in the League Cup first round win against Stevenage in August, scoring twice. His pace and power have the ability to cause defenders problems, but his final product has long been area of concern.

Likewise, Barnes has his limitations. But at least it is a natural position for him.