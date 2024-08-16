If the first week is anything to go by, we could be in for a blockbuster season at Norwich City.

From Jonny Rowe’s refusal to play, and subsequent demotion to the Under-21s, to Delia Smith and Michael Wynn-Jones relinquishing power, it has been a dramatic seven days at Carrow Road.

That’s before you even consider our activities in the transfer market, new contracts and most importantly, proceedings on the pitch.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman has praised Ben Knapper.

Despite the sluggish defeat at Oxford United, losing 2-0, it’s been a good week for many, but none more so than Ben Knapper.

City’s sporting director has certainly shown he is no soft touch, particularly with his handling of the Rowe saga. All I want to say on the matter is that Rowe let himself, the club and the fans down with his petulant behaviour - and I’m sure by now he will have realised that. A terrible shame for a player who had built up such a good rapport with the yellow army.

Knapper should also celebrate the fantastic deal he has engineered for the sale of Adam Idah. After what has felt like a drawn-out process, the Ireland international has got the move to Celtic he has been craving.

But not before some serious hardball from Knapper, refusing to settle for less than the reported £8.5 million deal. Kudos. That money will be crucial as we look to continue the much-needed squad rebuild that has been so extensively talked about.

On that front, I would say so far, so good. Callum Doyle looks a shrewd acquisition at the back, while Amankwah Forson has really stood out. The Ghanian international looks every bit the part at the heart of midfield.

Evidently, with Idah’s departure, the immediate priority will be a replacement striker. But for me, we are still missing a defensive midfielder and another wide option, two positions that will need to be addressed before the transfer window closes if we are to progress this season.