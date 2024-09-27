As performances go, the 4-1 demolition of Watford last Saturday was as good as I’ve seen from a Norwich City side in quite some time.

Whereas in recent years it has felt like much of our success has been borne out of induvial talent, the collective effort against the Hornets told the story of a team growing in confidence and stature under new head coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup.

From Angus Gunn in goal, to Josh Sargent in attack, every player understood the gameplan – and executed it to perfection.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman hailed Kellen Fisher’s display against Watford.

It is difficult to single out individual players for praise. Notable mentions must go to José Córdoba, imperious on his first Championship start, and Marcelino Núñez.

But all week I’ve found myself incapable of escaping the brilliance of Kellen Fisher at right-back.

It was a coming-of-age performance from the 20-year-old, who signed a new contract on Thursday morning.

Since arriving at the club from Bromley in the summer of 2023, Fisher has had to play second fiddle to Jack Stacey.

When opportunities have arisen, I’ve always thought Fisher has acquitted himself well – especially given his age and the size of the step up from non-league.

But there have been concerns, especially about his readiness to deal with the physical demands of the Championship. In fact, I was surprised to learn that in his three previous Championship starts he had been taken off at half-time twice.

But against Waford, Fisher looked a player who has taken a step forward in his game – and now belongs at this level.

According to the stats, he made the most tackles and blocks of any City player – demonstrating the important role he played in securing three points.

The challenge for Fisher – as with this team on the whole – is to demonstrate that level of performance on a regular basis.

If he can, then it’s difficult to see him being dislodged from the team any time soon.