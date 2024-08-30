Seldomly has a 4-0 defeat been as well received as that suffered at Selhurst Park in the League Cup on Tuesday night.

For large parts of the tie, Johannes Hoff Thorup’s youthful side more than matched their Premier League hosts, who boasted the likes of Eberechi Eze and Jean-Philippe Mateta in what was almost the Eagles’ strongest starting line-up.

Yes, there were times when the gulf in quality was evident, and in the end the scoreline was rather emphatic in Crystal Palace’s favour, but it was so pleasing to watch a well-drilled Norwich team who were comfortable in possession against superior opposition.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman is feeling positive after the Canaries’ performance in the past week.

Since the debacle at Oxford United on the opening day, this group of players have grown game-by-game, adapting to the new system they are being asked to play by Hoff Thorup.

I thought the performance against Sheffield United was by far the best of the campaign so far, especially the second half when we really heaped the pressure on a side considered favourites for promotion.

The summer signings have certainly helped smooth the transition, with Callum Doyle the stand out to this point. The 20-year-old looks at ease and for a defender, his ability to retain possession and pick a pass is sublime. Amankwah Forson is another to make a positive impact in his short time at Carrow Road. I’m sure everyone will join me in hoping the shoulder injury the Ghanaian suffered against Palace will not keep him out of the side for too long.

At the end of the day, despite the positivity and green shoots of encouragement, I’m sure people will want to point out that football is a results business. They are not wrong.

But I have no doubt that if performances continue in the same trajectory, victories will be just around the corner. Beyond that, we are starting to see the blueprint for what we all hope will be a successful era under Hoff Thorup. Isn’t it exciting?