It’s been another week where the discourse around Norwich City has largely focused on players desperately seeking an exit route from the club.

At the time of writing, the Jonny Rowe saga looks to be drawing to a close, with a move to Marseille all but sealed.

After such a promising season, it’s a shame that Rowe’s Norwich career has ended on a sour note, but as with Adam Idah previously, Ben Knapper has brokered a good deal for the 21-year-old.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman Our wants to see signings coming into Carrow Road.

While Rowe’s departure has been expected for a while now, one thing that certainly caught me off guard was Abu Kamara’s decision to hand in a transfer request.

I’m sure there are frustrations at not starting either of the first two league games, but on the back of a promising loan spell at Portsmouth last term, you might have thought the winger would want to come back and fight for his place.

Whether Kamara will depart between now and the end of the transfer window remains to be seen, but either way it promises to be a busy week for the club with reinforcements needed across the pitch.

At the top end, the rumour mill suggests we are close to agreeing a deal for Ante Crnac.

I won’t pretend to know much about the Croatian forward, but at 20-years-old, he certainly fits the profile in terms of creating a young, hungry squad of players.

Meanwhile, the first weeks of the season have shown that we are still crying out for a defensive minded central midfielder – particularly with tougher tests still to come, starting with the visit of Sheffield United to Carrow Road tomorrow.

For me, alongside Burnley, the Blades are the favourites for promotion this season. On paper, they’ve had a great transfer window.

After showing signs of improvement against Blackburn, it will be interesting to see how Johannes Hoff Thorup’s side fare against Chris Wilder’s experienced outfit.

Three points would really get this season up and running.