Someone much more profound than myself once said that the gap between expectation and reality can cause a rollercoaster of emotions, which feels apt in the early knockings of the Johannes Hoff Thorup era.

At times it feels like there is an unhealthy expectation that under a young, forward-thinking coach, we are going to suddenly become a team capable of swashbuckling performances that lead to promotion come May.

The reality, however, is that it is going to take time to build Hoff Thorup's Jerusalem. There will be many frustrations along the way - such as the disappointing display at Swansea last weekend. But one defeat doesn't suddenly make us a bad team - nor should it take away from the progress being made to deliver a team capable of playing an attractive brand of football and collecting results while they're at it.

Norwich City columnist Edward Seaman hopes Johannes Hoff Thorup can get his side’s attack to gel.

Based on the first few weeks of the campaign, perhaps the biggest challenge facing Hoff Thorup is how to get his team to gel in the final third.That is because, ultimately goals win games, and to have only found the back of the net four times in the opening five matches is pretty tame, particularly when you consider those goals have only been scored by two players; Josh Sargent and Borja Sainz.

It feels like the missing piece of the jigsaw is that right-sided attacking role, which has been filled by Christian Fassnacht, Gabe Forsyth, Ante Crnac and Oscar Schwartau.

Fassnacht aside, it doesn't appear to be the natural position for any of those players. Liverpool-loanee Kaide Gordon is another option in that department - but as with any youngster, there will be question marks over whether he has the physicality to deal with the demands of the Championship.

Whoever is handed the starting berth against Watford tomorrow, there is certainly an opportunity to make that position their own.