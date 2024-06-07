After three weeks of non-stop phone calls and ‘lucrative deals’ attempting to lure him away from the OCS Ram Meadow Stadium, Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan ‘followed his heart’ and penned a new two-year contract with the club last week.

The 27-year-old was a key part of Cole Skuse’s side’s success in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division last season, as his 30-goal campaign spearheaded Bury to a second-placed finish - just four points behind league winners Lowestoft Town.

But a year full of positives ended with a sour taste – a 3-1 defeat after extra-time at home to Brentwood Town saw Bury’s season conclude in the play-off semi-finals.

Cemal Ramadan scored 30 league goals for Bury Town last season. Picture: Mecha Morton.

A man of Ramadan’s talent, and the goals he offers, was always going to attract attention from elsewhere, but Bury’s talisman wants to continue the ‘special relationship’ he has with the club.

“I didn’t get off the phone for about three weeks. It was an interesting few weeks but I’m really happy,” he said.

“It wasn’t easy, it wasn’t simple, (there was) lots to weigh up but in the end, it’s no secret that I’ve got a special relationship with the football club and the people within it.

Cemal Ramadan signed a new two-year deal with Bury Town last week. Picture: Mecha Morton

“I think I’ve followed my heart with staying put and hopefully we’ve got a decent couple of years ahead.

“I came here as a young kid and I’m now a man, they've helped me grow up. I have to say a huge special thank you to the chairman (Russell Ward). There were some tough conversations but once I spoke to the chairman, that was my mind made up really.”

Ramadan, who is in his third spell at Bury, admitted the club retaining the services of boss Skuse and assistant manager Paul Musgrove was an important factor in him staying, as he feels they have vastly improved his game.

Bury’s star man says he cannot wait to build another promotion push under the former Ipswich Town midfielder and enjoy his ‘peak years’ at Ram Meadow after the disappointing end to last campaign.

Cemal Ramadan feels he is playing the best football of his career at Bury Town. Picture: Mecha Morton

“It was a pretty difficult week or so after (the play-off semi-final). It’s the worst I’ve ever felt after a game I have to say, it was pretty hard to deal with,” admitted Ramadan.

“I think we take huge pride in where we got to in the end. Initially after the game, the disappointment was pretty high but the dust settled and I look back on it thinking we’ve set ourselves up to have a really good crack this year.

“When you’re someone like me that’s scored so many goals so consistently over the years, I think the only thing you ever worry about is that those goals get taken for granted and possibly people don’t see in the background the offers you’ve turned down in previous years.

Bury Town striker Cemal Ramadan admitted the club has helped him grow up Picture: Mark Westley

“I know it’s been made public that this year I turned down some pretty lucrative deals, but (from) the chairman, the supporters, the board, I’ve felt plenty of affection and I’m really, really grateful.

“I think if you ask friends, family, even people playing in that changing room that I have played with for a long time, they’ll say I’m at the peak of my powers.

“The strongest, fittest, sharpest that I have been and long may it continue.”