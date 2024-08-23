Sawston & Babraham (234-9) came out on top by three runs during Saturday’s crunch Thurlow Nunn East Anglian Premier League clash at home against Mildenhall (231-9).

The hosting Rams went into the clash sitting top of the table, five points clear of their third-placed visitors in the title race.

And now they have opened up some daylight between themselves and Mildenhall, although Horsford in second remain just a single point adrift with four fixtures remaining.

Callum Guest top scored in Sawston & Babraham’s victory over Mildenhall. Picture: Richard Marsham

Against Mildenhall, Sawston & Babraham batted first with openers Wayne White (23) and Callum Guest (64) putting on a half century of runs for the first wicket.

Yousuf Choudhary, Ben Claydon and Jack Beaumont were then all dismissed in the teens before captain Dan Heath (18 not out) and George Darlow (23) added some much-needed runs at the back end of the innings.

In reply, half centuries from Darren Ironside and Matt Allen had seemingly set Mildenhall up for victory.

However, wickets started to fall and they eventually reached their permitted 50 overs three runs shy of their target.

Jack Beaumont (3-35) was the pick of the bowlers for Sawston & Babraham, who host Witham tomorrow (11am), while Bury St Edmunds travel to Mildenhall (11am).