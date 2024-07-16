Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have unveiled a new club crest as they head into a season that will take them into their 2025 centenary year.

Designed by Roydon Turner of All Good Co. it sees the wolf’s head – the previous lone symbol of the badge of the Haberden club – incorporated into a saint’s halo and rugby ball outline.

A club statement, following a video by Offset Films revealing the new logo on Monday, read: “As we embark on the next century of our club, commemorating our centenary with an extended celebration, we are proud to unveil a crest that encapsulates our town, celebrates our club, honours our history, and embraces our game.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club | New Club Crest



As we mark the beginning of our extended centenary celebrations, we are proud to share the new crest of Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club



Logo: All Good Co. / Roydon Turner

Film: @Offsetfilm5

Sponsor: Logan Capital Advisors pic.twitter.com/KIojF90z9j — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 15, 2024

“The new crest features symbolic elements: the wolf, the saint's halo, and the rugby ball shape, each representing our rich heritage and providing a new look for the next chapter.

“The wolf holds deep significance in Suffolk, especially in Bury St Edmunds, where legend tells of a wolf guarding St Edmund’s head after his martyrdom.

“These three elements, integral to our town's identity, merge seamlessly in our new, progressive logo.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club have launched a new club crest as they head into their centenary season Picture: BSE Rugby

“Our primary objective with this rebranding is to create a design that is both recognisable and memorable, appealing to fans, supporters, and the general public.

“This modern interpretation of a traditional logo not only enhances brand recognition and uniformity but also futureproofs our identity.”

The club have said the crest rebrand will be introduced gradually, starting with their digital presence, the kits of the first teams and ‘select facility and grounds assets’.

The statement continued by saying: “We extend our heartfelt thanks to Roydon Turner and All Good Co. for their exceptional design work.

Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club unveils new crest designed by Roydon Turner of All Good Co. The wolf, saint's halo, and rugby ball shape represent our heritage and the next chapter of the club's journey. Celebrating our centenary, we look forward to the next hundred years of BSE Rugby pic.twitter.com/oVUQgi0ncl — Bury St Edmunds Rugby (@BSERugby) July 15, 2024

“We believe they have beautifully encapsulated our history while providing a dynamic brand that will evolve with the #buryrugbyjourney over the next century.

“Our gratitude also goes to Mr Jules Arthur and Logan Capital Advisors for their support in this redesign, showcasing their continued commitment to being part of a progressive club entering a new chapter in its history.

“Additionally, we thank our friends at Offset Films for their collaboration in unveiling our new crest. Following the success of last year's short film, "Remembering 1974 | More Than Just a Rugby Club,".

“We knew Offset Films was the ideal partner for this significant launch. Thank you to Laurence and Nathan for playing such a major role in these landmark club events.”

It concluded by saying: “We are thrilled to share this historic moment with you and hope you share our excitement.

“As we look forward to the next century, our focus is on continuing the #buryrugbyjourney and making the coming years as remarkable, if not more so, than the last.

“With this new crest, we are confident in our brand's ability to keep pace with our ambitions and adapt to future challenges.

“Here's to the next one hundred years of Bury St Edmunds Rugby Club.”