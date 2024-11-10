More than 30 players drawn from eight schools took part in the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary Schools Football League’s fifth Girls Festival – with Saturday’s event at Hardwick Primary School hailed ‘an enjoyable occasion’.

The league, which dates back 38 years under the stewardship of Derek Smith, began running the event a few years ago to start a drive to boost participation from girls off the back of the success of the England team winning the UEFA Women’s European Championships in 2022.

League secretary Smith said of Saturday morning’s latest running, which was split for school years 3/4 and 5/6: “It was very popular with all the footballers and parents. Everybody I spoke to thoroughly enjoyed the occasion.

It wasthe fifth Girls Festival the Bury league had held Pictures: Andy Abbott

“There were 22 year 5/6 players that registered to come along, whereas only 10 year 3/4 players.

“Of the 32 players that came along, eight schools were represented with players coming along from Risby, Tollgate, Westgate and Elmswell who do not have teams in the league, and which is something to build on for the future.”

He explained how the morning was structured with the volunteer parent-coaches, saying: “Following introductions and general house-keeping rules the action started with some short activities and followed up with a match for each group.

Hardwick Primary School hosted the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary Schools Football League'sfifth Girls Festival Picture: Andy Abbott

“The only negative was the number of no-shows.

“In place of a medal this time, all participants received a size 1 skills football which was very popular, courteously provided from funding made by Tesco's.”

He said he wished to say “a very big thanks to all the coaches”.

He added: “Our next plan is to arrange some girls-only matches and requests has been made to let us know who would like this.”

Hardwick Primary School hosted the Bury St Edmunds & District Primary Schools Football League'sfifth Girls Festival Picture: Andy Abbott

Meanwhile, the league itself has got under way for the 2024/25 season with seven schools playing in the Under-11 (Years 5/6) and Under-9 (Years 3/4) league and cup competitions that ‘helps more children to play football at weekends and enjoy representing their schools’.

Any schools interested in joining the league should email derek.smith70@btopenworld.com