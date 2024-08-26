Two goals inside the last 11 minutes saw Felixstowe & Walton United to a 3-1 victory at the Martello Ground to complete a league and cup double over Bury Town and knock them off the top of the embryonic table.

Cole Skuses’ Blues had not conceded a goal in their two opening Pitching In Isthmian League North Division matches, following up the impressive 3-0 opening day win at relegated Concord Rangers with a 2-0 success at home to Wroxham in testing conditions on Saturday.

But against a side that had hit four unanswered goals past them in the first half of Tuesday’s Emirates FA Cup preliminary round replay at the same ground, they found themselves behind in the 23rd minute from a close-range finish from their summer trialist Willie Clemons.

There was more joy for Felixstowe & Walton United's players at the Martello Ground against Bury Town as they followed up the celebrations of a 4-0 FA Cup victory six days later with a 3-1 league success Picture: Stefan Peck

There had been little in the first half and Bury’s bright start to the second period saw them earn a penalty from which Cemal Ramadan drew them level.

However, with the game finely balanced, it was a penalty which them saw the Seasiders regain the lead 11 minutes from time with Josh Hitter’s kick just beating Charlie Beckwith’s dive after substitute Charlie Warren had been pulled back.

A controversial third followed for the hosts from an 89th minute corner with substitute Sam Ford credited with turning in Charlie Warren’s dangerous low delivery with Beckwith’s furious protests at being impeded by him falling on deaf ears.

Bury were unable to mount a response in added time as they fell to their first defeat of the league campaign to drop them to fifth, one place behind Felixstowe, who also have six points from three games, on goal difference.

Only two sides, Basildon United and Gorleston, have perfect records left intact with their nine-point hauls.

Visiting boss Skuse made two chances from Saturday’s 2-0 home win against Wroxham with Ollie Canfer returning from a back injury in place of Tom Thulborn while Ryan Horne, whose suspension for a second yellow card after coming off the bench on Saturday does not kick in until next weekend, started ahed of youngster Theo Carter.

Stuart Boardley’s Felixstowe, who like Bury lost out in the play-off semi-finals stage last season, remainined without Jack Ainsley (ankle) while former Bury midfielder Noel Aitkens was absent also after limping out of Saturday’s frustrating 3-2 defeat at Witham Town.

79' GOAL! @Felixseasiders 2* @BuryTownFC 1

A cooly dispatched penalty by JOSH HITTER after Joe White pulled fellow sub Charlie Warren back as he ran into the area puts Felixstowe back in front!



Bit of controversy in build up with O'Malley down injured after a collision pic.twitter.com/CtJYfW5HRk — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) August 26, 2024

Bury started on the front foot with Ed Upson’s chipped effort to the far post forcing a parried save from Harry Wright six minutes in.

Felixstowe began to grow into the contest after a subdued start but failed to pose a threat to Charlie Beckwith’s goal with captain Billy Holland and Bury’s summer trialist Willie Clemons sending headers in the wrong direction. A neat bit of build-up play also ended with Callum Harrison playing the ball into empty space in the box.

Up the other end Cemal Ramadan found Wright, son of former Ipswich Town, Arsenal and Manchester City professional Richard Wright, behind his low shot after he had checked inside the area.

Felixstowe & Walton United's Callum Harrison and Will Clemons celebrate the Seasiders' first goal against Bury Town in the first league meeting of 2024/25 Picture: Stefan Peck

But with their first effort at goal it was the Seasiders who got their noses in front in the 23rd minute following a cross into the box.

Zak Brown, who had chased down the right onto Josh Hitter’s clever ball through, stood up the ball to the back post where Holland nodded it back across for Bury’s summer trialist Clemons to turn in from just outside the six-yard box.

Felixstowe & Walton United goalkeeper Harry Wright makes an early save from Bury Town's Ed Upson Picture: Stefan Peck

Looking for a quick response, an opportunistic effort from Ramadan saw his chip clear the crossbar with Wright backpedalling.

It should have been 2-0 on the half-hour mark when another well threaded pass from Hitter put Zak Brown in through the middle this time and after winning the race to the ball ahead of the onrushing Beckwith he watched as his stabbed effort rolled just the wrong side of the left-hand post.

Bury soon carved out a clear-cut chance of their own but former Seasider Canfer failed to get any power behind his shot when found in space in the area from Upson’s cute pass.

Felixstowe & Walton United goalscorer Josh Hitter (red) clears the ball ahead of Bury Town's Ryan Horne Picture: Stefan Peck

Another good ball from the former professional presented Ramadan with a chance but he watched his volleyed effort from a lofted pass go harmlessly wide.

Likewise, for the hosts Holland was well off target after blasting a neat lay-off from Cameron Forde-Brown into the sky.

Ryan Jolland tried his luck from 30 yards as Bury looked for an equaliser before the break but his well-hit shot was straight at Wright.

Bury were almost punished in the 43rd minute when Willie Clemons nicked the ball off centre-back Taylor Parr’s dancing feet, as he pirouetted past a first challenge. The former Braintree Town player taking the ball round Beckwith before firing the ball across the face of goal with no one to apply the finishing touch.

Old team-mates, Olli Canfer (blue) and Billy Holland (red) tussle for the ball at the Martello Ground as Felixstowe & Walton United hosted Bury Town in the first league meeting of 2024/25 Picture: Stefan Peck

After what had been an evenly-balanced opening 45 minutes, it was again Bury who strarted the brightest in the second period, though this time they soon got their reward.

Stand-in captain Ramadan was denied from close-range by an instinctive save from one cross before, as he tried to get to the next ball in, he went down under a pull back from Stuart Ainsley with Ben Bowles having no hestiation in pointing to the spot.

Ramadan dusted himself down before firing beyond Wright for his third goal of the season, having scored twice on the opening day’s victory at Concord Rangers.

Felixstowe cut up the visiting backline on the hour mark with Callum Harrison finding Clemons in space on the apex of the area, but after taking the ball towards goal, Cameron Forde Brown jumped in to strike it with his effort curling over the bar.

50' GOAL! @Felixseasiders 1@BuryTownFC 1*

CEMAL RAMADAN fires in a penalty after Stuart Ainsley pulled him down in the area as he looked to get on a high ball in



Came after Wright had made a good save from to deny him moments earlier pic.twitter.com/rvqTdp8mb5 — Russell Claydon (@russclaydon) August 26, 2024

Bury, who had brought on Ethan Mayhew and Joe White in place of Jolland and Parr, began to exert some strong pressure on Wright’s goal and he had to be alert to push out a shot from Horne following a corner before Lewis O’Malley was guilty of blazing well over the bar from it.

Felixstowe almost got themselves into the lead with 18 minutes remaining when Harrison’s firm long-range effort was parried out only as far as Clemons but Carrol got himself well positioned to make a vital block.

It was a penalty for the Seasiders which got them back in front in the 79th minute with Hitter lifting the ball above Beckwith’s outstretched hand. It came after Joe White had been penalised for pulling back fellow substitute Charlie Warren. The contact appeared to start outside the area but the referee deemed it carried on inside to award the spot kick which had come with Bury sub Lewis O’Malley writhing in agony following losing the ball in a 50-50 challenge.

Canfer headed a free kick wide as the Blues looked for a reply while they were grateful to see Charlie Warren’s fierce shot blocked in the area.

However, they found themselves 3-1 down heading into the final minute when substitute Sam Ford was credited with turning in a dangerous whipped corner from Charlie Warren at the near post with Beckwith’s furious protestations he was impeded by the scorer backing into him and ending up on top of him.

Five minutes of additional time were signalled but Bury were unable to land another punch on their opponents as they were knocked down by them for the second time in less than a week.

Bury will look to bounce back from defeat back at the Getaway Cars Stadium on Saturday against Sporting Bengal United, who also have six points from three games, while Felixstowe return to FA Cup action at home to Leverstock Green (both 3pm).

Felixstowe: Wright, O Brown, S Ainsley, Holland (cpt), Cullum, Whight (C Warren 66’), Z Brown (Dunne 89’), Hitter, Clemons (Ford 75’), Harrison (T Warren 75’), Forde Brown.

Unused subs: T Warren, Mayhew.

Booked: S Ainsley (79’).

Bury: Beckwith, O’Malley, Carrol, Horne (Carter 78’), Parr (White 65’), Upson (Curry 89’), Maughn, Jolland (Mayhew 61’), Ramadan (Thulborn 88’), Canfer, Davis.

Booked: Ramadan (56’), White (76’).

Attendance: 624

SuffolkNews Man of the Match: Josh Hitter (Felixstowe & Walton United). Several candidates in the home ranks for the award with frontmen Willie Clemons and Cameron Forde Brown both lively while Hugh Cullum and Billy Holland put in good shifts at the back. But Hitter’s influence from the centre of the park gets our nod with several excellent threaded passes as well as keeping his cool from the penalty spot at a vital moment of the game.