A strong proportion of SuffolkNews’ sides were left celebrating reaching the first round proper of the FA Vase but only one progressed into today’s accompanying FA Trophy draw with their opponents revealed below.

In the Isuzu FA Vase, the second round qualifying ties saw 10 ties (11 teams) from our area looking to continue their road to Wembley, with an impressive seven finding themselves among the 103 ties in the first round proper with fixtures set to be played on Saturday, October 19 (3pm).

But it was just one progressing – Felixstowe & Walton United – to join AFC Sudbury in the third qualifying round of the Isuzu FA Trophy on Saturday, October 5 (3pm).

The Seasiders celebrate Callum Harrison's winning penalty in their FA Trophy tie at the Martello Ground Picture: Stefan Peck

Starting with the FA Vase, Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division rivals Thetford Town and Cornard United are set to go head-to-head on that date with the winners at this stage pocketing £825 in prize money, while the losers are guaranteed £250 from the FA fund.

Matt Morton’s Thetford side were 3-1 winners in their all-Norfolk tie with visiting Swaffham Town with captain Sam Bond’s goal giving the hosts a 1-0 advantage at the interval.

Josh Malin converted from the penalty spot to level things up but former Diss Town attacking midfielder Callum Olpin went on to score twice to seal the Brecklanders’ safe passage through.

Cornard managed to bounce back from a 6-1 defeat at Thetford Town the previous Saturday with a 2-1 victory away to FC Romania which saw them end up setting up a re-match at Mundford Road to avenge that big scoreline.

But to reach the first round proper for the first time in three years, Gary Monti’s side had to come from behind with 10 men in Hertfordshire (Cheshunt FC) after Luis Berkane was shown a red card in the 51st minute for ‘something he said’, according to his club’s X account, with the Ards having been trailing to a 23rd minute goal.

It was a good response from the Ards to the setback with Louis Arnold’s volley just after the hour mark drawing them level before they were awarded a penalty with 14 minutes to go with captain Scott Kemp firing them into a lead that they were not to relinquish.

Hadleigh United will host South Midland Sparta Premier side London Lions in the next round after a 3-1 home win against Harlow Town on Saturday with Lloyd Clarke giving the crowd a sight of his gymnastic flip after making it 2-1 shortly before the break after a 25-yard equaliser from Ethan Clarke.

Ryan Cole celebrates scoring for Nemwarket Town in their FA Trophy defeat at home to Cambridge City Picture: Mark Westley

Curtis Harvey’s 53rd minute penalty then gave Liam Scopes’ provided the cushion for Liam Scope’s side to avoid a nervy finish and the threat of penalties.

Halstead Town have had a testing start to the season in the Essex Senior League Premier Division (four points from seven matches) but gave their strong home following some cup cheer against lower-league Haverhill Borough in a seven-goal thriller which they edged 4-3.

In front of a crowd of 202, Halstead’s early two-goal lead via goals from George Frodsham (10’) and Nathan Scarborough (20’) was wiped out by strikes either side of the break from Micky Cipriani (33’) and an own goal from Alfie Cleal (53’).

The 3rd goal yesterday in the FA Vase to go 3-2 up from behind the goal, at the Shadbolt End

But two goals inside two minutes late on, as the tie looked to be heading towards a penalty shootout, quickly turned things in the favour of Mark McLean’s side with Asa Cansdale (86’) on target followed by Lewis Owiredu (88’).

Borough did strike back in stoppage time through Harry Farrow (90+4’) but the referee’s whistle quickly sounded following the restart.

The north Essex side’s reward is a home tie with Norfolk outfit Harleston Town after Danny Crow’s team saw off fellow slow Thurlow Nunn Premier starters Heacham 3-0 at their Wilderness Lane ground.

There was a special opening goal for the home crowd to enjoy as Asa McGeachy ran out from his own corner on an estimated 70-yard dribble before firing the Magpies into the lead.

Ryan Crisp eventually doubled their advantage in the 86th minute ahead of a third quickly arriving through homegrown talent Josh Durham (88’) from 20 yards out.

Elsewhere, Brantham Athletic won through with an emphatic 4-1 scoreline at home to Sawbridgeworth Town with a brace from James Lee and Jack Marshall and Max Sherlock also getting their names on the scoresheet.

And the other Suffolk side through were Woodbridge Town with Luke Hyam’s also comfortably sealing their progress via a 5-1 home win against lower-level Whittlesey Athletic.

Ryan Keeble, Daniel Leggett and captain Andrew Crowe all contributed to putting them into a 3-0 lead at half-time before Kubi Kussan responded to the visitors’ goal back ahead of Joe McNeil added a late cherry on top of the cake.

The Woodpeckers will now look forward to hosting current fifth-placed Essex Senior League Premier Division outfit Takeley in the next round.

At the same time, it was the end of the road to Wembley for three more Suffolk sides as Stowmarket Town (4-1 H, Histon), Framlingham Town (4-0 H, Dereham Town) and Kirkley & Pakefield (4-3 A, Yaxley) all suffered defeats on Saturday.

Seasiders progress in FA Trophy

Meanwhile, in the Isuzu FA Trophy second round qualifying stage, Felixstowe & Walton United avoiding going out of FA competitions in consecutive Sarturdays with a 2-1 home win against Enfield to set up hosting Haringey Borough in October 5 (3pm).

Callum Harrison scores what proved to be the winning goal from the penalty spot for Felixstowe & Walton United in the FA Trophy against Enfield at the Martello Ground Picture: Stefan Peck

Robert Clark (15’) had put the visitors into an early lead at the weekend but Stuart Boardley’s side showed good character in the second period to overturn it.

Callum Harrison was at the heart of it, the attacking midfielder proving pivotal in securing a seventh home win from seven in all competitions at the Martello Ground this season.

The former Colchester United academy player, who went on to play for AFC Sudbury and Chelmsford City, latched onto a clever dink over the top of the defence and sent in a shot across the face of goal that hit the post, rebounded out and then into the net off a defender on the hour mark.

Man-of-the-Match Noel Aitkens wins the ball from Enfield's Joni Vukaj in Felixstowe & Walton United's come-from-behind FA Trophy victory Picture: Stefan Peck

Four minutes from time Felixstowe got the winner with Harrison finding the bottom corner from the penalty spot after Tom Warren was upended in the box.

But Newmarket Town did succumb to consecutive weekend cup exits with a 3-1 home defeat to fellow Pitching In Isthmian League North Division side Cambridge City.

It was all smiles at the seaside as fans enjoyed a sunny day out at the Martello Ground as Felixstowe & Walton United made it seven wins from seven in all competitions there this season Picture: Stefan Peck

A couple of early goals and one just before the hour mark got the job done for Jamie Cureton’s men, who are now unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions.

You can read more about this game on our sister site, the Cambridge Indepedent via Liam Apicella’s report.

Jayden Randell battles with Newmarket keeper James Young in their FA Trophy tie at the Tristel Global Stadium Picture: Mark Westley

Cambridge City’s Alex Warman is congratulated after scoring from a free kick in their FA Trophy victory at Newmarket Town Picture: Mark Westley

It will be of interest to those connected with AFC Sudbury as they have learned this afternoon they will host the Lillywhites in the next round.

Meanwhile, Michael Shinn’s Jockeys are back in action tonight (see full midweek fixtures for the area’s sides below) looking for their first points still since their historic promotion to Step 4 of the non-league pyramid.

Finally, fellow North Division side Ipswich Wanderers – who are in action on Tuesday – also got knocked out, via a 4-1 scoreline away at Barnet-based Southern League Division One Central side Hadley.

Rasheed Salau had made it 1-1 with a 43rd-minute penalty but that they fell behind again in first-half stoppage time and were unable to reply to two more goals from the home side in the second period.

Midweek non-league fixtures (7.45pm unless stated)

Monday, September 23:

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Maldon & Tiptree vs Newmarket Town

Tuesday, September 24:

Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup

Walsham-le-Willows vs AFC Sudbury

Stowmarket Town vs Ipswich Town XI

Thurlow Nunn League Challenge Cup

Lakenheath vs Thetford Town

Harleston Town vs Great Yarmouth Town

Pitching In Southern League Premier Central

Spalding United vs Lowestoft Town

Bedford Town vs Leiston

Pitching In Isthmian League North Division

Walthamstow vs Ipswich Wanderers

Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division

Downham Town vs Ely City

Hadleigh United vs Long Melford

Thurlow Nunn League First Division North

Haverhill Rovers vs Wivenhoe Town

Framlingham Town vs AFC Sudbury Reserves

Leiston Under-23s vs Needham Market Reserves

Wednesday September 25:

Peter Butcher Memorial Trophy

Athletic Newham vs Halstead Town