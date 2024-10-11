Bury St Edmunds full-back Aidan Shortall acknowledges the Wolfpack ‘can be a lot better’ than they were in their 34-22 victory at home to East Anglian rivals Colchester on Saturday in their latest National League 2 East game.

The hosts controlled the majority of the first league fixture between the two sides for 13 years and boasted a 12-3 lead at the break, courtesy of tries from Henri Lavin and William Metcalfe.

Following a half that they dominated, Bury extended their advantage through Metcalfe and Will Affleck, but they then allowed their rivals back into the contest.

George Loose looks to cross the whitewash with a bumper crowd looking on

Leroy O’Neil (2) and Joe Colcomb gave the newly-promoted visitors, who have now suffered five straight defeats, an inkling of hope. However, Samir Kharbouch and Euan Rees both crossed the whitewash to secure Bury’s second win of the campaign.

Austrialian Shortall, who joined Bury in the summer and was awarded player of the match for his high-intensity performance against Colchester, said: “I know it meant a lot to the local lads so all of the foreign boys really got up for it today.

“ It was a good game, we could probably be better, but it was still good to get the win.

Aidan Shortall is tackled by two Colchester players during Bury’s 34-22 win at the Haberden Pictures: Mecha Morton

“Last week against Dorking probably wasn’t my best game, but it was good to get back to playing at home.

“We worked on a lot in training so it was good, but we can get a lot better though, it’s exciting.”

Speaking on how he is finding life in Suffolk, he said: “The weather’s not too bad at the moment so I can’t really complain. Everything’s good, the boys are good, the club’s really good. It’s a bit of a change in lifestyle but I’m settling in well.

“There’s so many new faces, it’s been a bit of a slow start but as long as we’re improving week by week, we’ll be alright. We definitely have the talent in the team to do well.

Samir Kharbouch looks to evade the challenges of two Colchester players Picture: Mecha Morton

“We play quite open and free rugby which is what Fordy (Jacob Ford) and Penny (Ben Penfold) want. It’s good as a full-back to play in a team that want to get the ball wide and play exciting rugby.”

Ford, Bury’s director of rugby, drew a similar conclusion from the derby victory, that ‘improvements can be made’ and he wants to see those implemented in their next test, at Sevenoaks tomorrow (3pm), as the Wolfpack go in search of their first away win of the season.

“I don’t think we’re particularly happy with the performance, if we’re being honest,” said Ford.

Will Metcalfe goes over for a try in the corner

“We didn’t control things the way we wanted to or dictate the tempo or intensity of the game, which is frustrating. We’ll have to have a look at it because we know it’s going to be the same at Sevenoaks.

“It’s going to be difficult, it always is down there. They’ve got a small pitch and they disrupt you really well, so it’s going to be a very similar challenge to Colchester, it’s just how we manage that.

“If we get caught open in a tight scrappy game, that’s when things can go either way.”

Bury St Edmunds: Shorthall, Rees, Loose, Kharbouch, Affleck, Riddington, Metcalfe, Carmichael-Fraser, McCartney, Cooper, Kelland, Harrison, Lavin, Grigg-Pettitt, Williams.

Replacements:Stone, Robinson, Sams, Guy, McPhun.

Colchester: Varela, Stanway, Bodkin, Lloyd, Taylor, Button, Creighton, C. Jeffery, Rossouw, L. Jeffery, Lewis, Friend. Pickett, Whitemam, Tabuatamata.

Replacements: Turner, Colcomb, O’Neil, Kerr, Parry.

Coach’s Player of the Match: Aidan Shortall.

Attendance: 875 (approx).