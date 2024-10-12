The Haskell Trophy is the premier Ladies team competition in Suffolk. The format is a team of two, 36 scratch match-playing foursomes, and the format is perfect for spectators as all the action happens in one game.

The final this year was held at Woodbridge Golf Club with Bury St Edmunds Golf Club playing Hintlesham Golf Club. Alice Barlow & Jasmine Points represented Bury, while Lynne Barrett & Jo Miller were for Hintlesham.

Both clubs have limited success in this competition, which has been running since 1969. Hintlesham have never won the event, and Bury only twice (1977 and 1996), so this final really represented a great opportunity for both teams. Hintlesham started the stronger in the morning and despite two back nine birdies for Bury, Hintlesham took a solid two-shot lead into lunch.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club players Alice Barlow and Jasmine Points with the Haskell Trophy Picture: Wendy Flack

The afternoon started with holes traded back and forth and after 30 of the 36 holes played, Hintlesham remained 1-up.

This was the moment Alice & Jasmine turned on the style. Jasmine hit an approach shot to mere inches on 13th and the pair followed up with birdies on 14 & 15 to turn the match and find themselves 2-up.

They closed out the match with yet another birdie on the 16th to win 3&2. Under the biggest pressure, the pair managed to birdie four holes in a row.

Alice Barlow & Jasmine Points with Bury St Edmunds Golf Club Haskell captain Joan Garrett Picture: Wendy Flack

What a fitting way to claim a county title and the Haskell Trophy to Bury St Edmunds for the first time in 28 years.

Congratulations must be extended to Lynne & Jo from Hintlesham for reaching the final and playing such good golf, and thanks to all the supporters from both clubs that came out to witness such an epic final.

Lastly, a big thanks must go to Mark & Toby, fathers and caddies of Alice & Jasmine. What a fantastic job they did and how proud they must be of their daughters.

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club Ladies held their Autumn Closed Meeting on Tuesday. This event officially marks the end of their season.

The event saw 17 pairs brave the weather conditions, including torrential rain. The golf was followed by a well-earned meal and the presentation. This winning pair were Sue Pitcher & Carmen Batty.

Ladies’ captain Janet Dickson thanked all the players and said: “The Thetford Ladies section goes from strength to strength.

“We have had a number join the club this year and are always looking for more ladies to come to the club, and enjoy all the benefits we have to offer.”

The Suffolk GC

There was a midweek Stableford and three medals at The Suffolk last week, so plenty of opportunity for handicap cuts, prize money and glory.

First up was the midweek Stableford, where John Dale continued his run of recent form, scoring 32 points to pip James Laflin, who scored 29.

The following day saw the senior section hold a Medal. John Ellis produced a fantastic round of nett 65 to take the victory. John Rudd also broke par with his nett 69 and Neil Mawson was level to his handicap returning nett 72 for third.

The weekend saw both a Saturday and Sunday Medal contested.

Tom Riethoff produced a superb two over par gross 74 for a nett 69 and claim top spot on Saturday. James Laflin again had to settle for second place with a nett 75 and John Pritchard third on 76.

Sunday again saw some good scoring with Glenn Barker returning a nett 70 for the best return of the day. Barry Franklin was second on 73 and Stephen Haygreen third with nett 74.

Suffolk Juniors

The Suffolk Golf Union (SGU) and Suffolk Ladies County Golf Association (SLCGA) combined to host an Under-14s County assessment day at Culford School.

With over 60 budding junior golfers in attendance, it was a fantastic opportunity to help select the squads for this winter’s coaching and development programmes, ahead of the matches next season.

The juniors were put through six standardised skills challenges to test every facet of their games.

The day ran superbly and alongside the assessment element, it also marked the end of the junior development hubs that the county runs.

This allowed those that tested in April to see their improvement across the session as well as the work they do with their home club pro.

Most of the guys improved, despite a windy test day, and the future of Suffolk Junior Golf looks good.

We are always looking for more juniors within our county programmes.

Our aim is to provide extra opportunities for the most dedicated young golfers, without infringing on the excellent coaching they receive from their home club professional.

So if you would like further information about Suffolk County Junior Golf, then please do not hesitate to send me an email.

As ever, have a great golfing week.