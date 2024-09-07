With the summer holidays over and a semblance of normality returning to parents’ lives, Bury St Edmunds GC finished their junior summer with a flourish.

Alongside the usual Monday night junior development programme coaching, which attracts often over 50 juniors, the club held both their Juniors’ President’s Day and junior club championship.

Hosted by club president Judy Hamshere, first up was The President’s Trophy. The day involved an 18-hole stableford for those with an official WHS handicap, and a nine-hole Texas Scramble for everyone else on the Greene King nine-hole course.

Louis Sturman holds the trophy after winning Bury St Edmunds' Junior Club Championships Picture: Paul Severn

This ranged from six year olds in their first season of coaching through to the golf sixes squad, who are working towards their first handicap.

The on-course experience gained by the little ones, plus the older juniors learning to help and assist the newer golfers, are skills that the club holds dearly important.

Smiles, laughter and excitement were the order of the day on the nine-hole course.

Bury St Edmunds' Jasmine Points & Alice Barlow winning Haskell semi-final Picture: Joan Garrett

In the competition itself, Buddy Cross, Sidney Cross, Henley Brame and Max Ballam returned a fantastic gross 35 to win by one shot.

The 18-hole course saw a little more serious competition as The President’s Trophy itself was up for grabs.

Again, the scoring was excellent with over half of the field scoring better than their handicap. Louis Sturman is finishing his last year as a junior in style, adding another major to his record.

His 41 points was three clear of Jacob Severn in second place, with Edward Cobbald beating his older brother into third with the help of The Count, as they both scored 37 points.

Bone Trophy winner Theo Thomas and club president Judy Hamshere Picture: Simon Byford

Judy said after the event how impressed she was at the standard of golf on display, the excellent attitude and enjoyment of the players, and the progression they have made since her event last year.

It was then on to The Bone Trophy – junior club championship. Played over 36 holes across two days, it saw both gross and nett prizes on offer. Again, it was fantastic that two juniors in their final year came away with the top prizes.

In the nett event, Justin Clarke was the winner with a combined nett of 143, one-under-par. Just one shot behind in second was William Cobbald on 144 and Theo Thomas took third on 147. It was Theo though who took the main gross prize after a fantastic gross 76 in round two.

His 157 total was six shots clear of overnight leader Louis Sturman, who was looking to do the major double in the week. Special mention must go to Rafa Richardson.

The 11-year-old reduced his handicap from 29 to 18 in the summer holidays and was helped by a nett 66 in round two.

The Haskell Trophy

The premier ladies’ team competition in Suffolk reached the semi-final stage with the four remaining clubs playing on neutral venues. The format is a team of two, 36 scratch match playing foursomes. Hintlesham played Ipswich GC at Bury St Edmunds.

Ipswich have a rich history in the competition, with the trophy donated by Grenville Haskell, a long-standing member at the club, but have often got to the semi final and final stage without getting across the line.

Hintlesham have never won the trophy and after going in one down at lunch against a strong pairing of Venessa Bell & Sharon Luckman, they could have been easily forgiven that it wasn’t to be their day. This wasn’t the case however, and with growing support in the afternoon they turned the match round to reach the final.

Ipswich GC hosted the other semi-final which saw Felixstowe Ferry take on Bury St Edmunds.

The Bury St Edmunds pairing of Alice Barlow and Jasmine Points were relentless, with four birdies on the front nine, two birdies and an eagle on the back.

This led to a gross 67, six-under-par, and a 5-up lead at lunch. The Felixstowe pairing of Jo Woodward & Tara Herston kept fighting to keep the score in the afternoon, but after a birdie on 13th, Alice & Jasmine had won 6 and 5.

Bury St Edmunds will therefore take on Hintlesham on October 6 at Woodbridge GC. The match will definitely be one to go and watch.

The Suffolk

The competitions came thick and fast at The Suffolk this past week. First up was a Seniors Stableford. Steve Galpin had the round of the day, returning 41 points, Norman Hartley was second with 40 and Roger McGann third on 39.

There was also a Midweek Medal. Dave King rolled back the years to score a fantastic nett 68. John Dale striped it into second place with nett 71 and Graham Chapman in third with 75.

The senior section also held their first monthly medal, and the scoring was red hot. Bernie Nunn topped the table with a nett 65, Brian Wilson sawed his way into second with nett 68 and Eric Gray was third on 70.

There was just time for a Midweek Stableford too for the main club members, and John Dale continued his good form winning with 35 points. Dave King was second with 32 points, aided by The Count who chipped James Laflin down into third place also on 32 points.

Have a great golfing week.