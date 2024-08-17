One hundred years ago, the golf scene was very different. Bury St Edmunds Golf Club was formed and proudly stated that it would have 'no swank or bunkum'. Now this is quite a profound statement upon the overall golfing landscape at the time, and the club wanted to be a change to the norm.

Fast forward 100 years and Bury continues to provide popular golfing options with a thriving nine and 18-hole course.

As part of the centenary celebrations, Bury hosted a Hickory tournament. Seventeen teams of intrepid players took to the links, armed with equipment that members would have been familiar with at the inception of the club.

Bury's ladies group of Louise Andrews, Joan Garrett, Claire Charlwood and Sue Russell. Picture: Simon Byford

Tony Hunt, from the East of England Hickory Society, provided the 60-plus sets, with some members having their own tools. Each player was armed with a driver, a cleek (similar to a four/five iron), a mashie (seven iron), a mashie niblick (nine iron) a niblick (wedge) and a putter. With the twisty hickory shafts, long leather grips and unforgiving club heads, this was going to be a completely new type of golf to most of the competitors.

Playing a Texas Scramble format to ensure that the competition element was as relaxed as it could be meant that the players could enjoy the challenge of the clubs. The over-arching comment from all that played was just how much fun it was.

Some players really got into the spirit of the event by dressing up in the attire of 1920s golfers. There were some superb outfits on display but I must highlight two very special efforts. Firstly, club chairman Jeremy Tattersall had found a tartan material to match the club colours and has a very talented wife who crafted them into a splendid pair of plus fours. Also, Sue Russell, who is renowned for her efforts on any dressing up occasion, had actually found a pair of 1920 golf shoes (yes the shoes were 100 years old) and had matched her outfit to that of Joyce Wethered – including the fawn cardigan and cloche hat.

Alan Garrett, Joan Garrett, John Cullum and Chris Wyatt enjoying the special day at Bury St Edmunds Picture: Simon Byford

The actual competition, which felt secondary to all the laughter that rang out across the course, produced some amazing scoring. Kingsley Young, resplendent in a tartan waistcoat, plus fours, red socks and a mustard yellow shirt, was centimetres from a hole-in-one after striking the pin with his driver on the 15th. What a way to nearly get your first hole-in one, so close.

The team of Adam Hooper-Greenhill, Sam Bridges and Roger Nicholson were the stand-out group of the day. Shooting a bogey-free eight-under-par 64, their nett 62.9 was unmatched, and a superb score considering the equipment used. They even managed to trump the invited team of hickory connoisseurs from Flempton.

Christian McMillan, who has helped the club understand it's history this year, was invited to bring a team of fellow hickory players: Bob Cooper, Colin Campbell and Bill Riddick. They scored a gross 68, nett 64.1. Third place went to to Harry McKeown, Ben Aves, Ben Whittaker and Eamon Balaam with a 66 / 64.6.

More than one member commented that this was the highlight of the centenary celebrations so far, and really will take some topping. Thanks once again must go to Tony Hunt for the 60-plus sets of clubs that made the day possible.

Jeremy Tattersall plays a niblick from the ninth tee. Picture: Simon Byford

Thetford GC

Thetford Golf Club held their President’s Day with more than 120 members coming out to support club and president Gary Goodchild. They were greeted with warm sunny day which showcased the Thetford course in all its glory.

The format was 4BBB but with an interesting twist: all scores were to count on the par3s and 5s. The shotgun start meant that everyone finished together for the superb barbeque and live music that Gary provided as part of the celebrations.

The competition itself was won by John Hopkins and Simon Moore with 62 points. Second place, some shots adrift, were Peter Allott and Gary Robinson on 56 points.

The smiles and laughter from the happy club members were just reward for an outstanding day.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk members competed for one of their major events, the Scratch Cup, this week. Paul Dobbyn produced the round of the day with his 80 good enough for top spot. It was also a medal day and his nett 68 was the best score returned in that department too. Second place went to Dave King with a 69 and third was Brian Hay on 71.

The Suffolk seniors held a 4BBB competition and the scoring was superb. The pairing of Alan Horne & Roger McGann led the way after their 44 points was deemed more superior than Howard Lee & Ian Jonsson’s after The Count’s calculations. Third place was, just one shot adrift, Roy Bance & Michael Field on 43.

Roy Bance proved that class is permanent by shedding his partner and winning round seven of the seniors’ Dudley Potter, scoring 43 points. Second place was Richard Edmondson on 40 points and third went to Norman Hartley on 36 points.

To complete the week’s competitions there was a Saturday Medal. John Pritchard rolled back the years to return a nett 71 and secure top spot. Ray Burns was second on 72, just pipping his wife Sheila Burns on 73.

Have a great golfing week.