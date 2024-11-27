Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held their presentation evening, and with the club celebrating its centenary year, this was always going to be an extra special occasion.

Winners of all the major trophies were presented with glassware as a memento of their victory, emblazoned with the club’s bespoke centenary crest. The juniors were given glass trophies, the ladies and mixed events gin balloons and the men’s winners were presented with whiskey tumblers.

The evening was hosted by general manager Mike Verhelst and each captain presented their section’s prizes. It is traditional that the club champion of the year says a few words, and this year ladies’ champion Jasmine Points gave an excellent speech to the packed clubhouse.

Bury St Edmunds' Haskell Trophy-winning team. From left: Sandra Reed (ladies' captain), Alice Barlow, Jasmine Points, Joan Garrett (Haskell captain) and Paul Glasswell (men's captain)

It was fitting that Jasmine gave the speech as she was half of the duo that won the Haskell Trophy, the county’s premier ladies event, something the club had only ever won twice before in the event’s 55-year history.

The Suffolk

The Suffolk members once again had a busy week of competitive golf, with five competitions played there was scarcely a day spare. Highlight of the week must go to Perry Garrod, club captain for topping the leaderboard in the Sunday Stableford. His 35 points was one clear of Daniel Kaye, with Jack Pearson in third with 33.

Jack, however, had already celebrated by wining the Saturday edition of the Stableford. He scored 34 points to edge out John Dale and Alf Jackson who both scored 32. The Count adjudged John to have had the superior back nine holes and second place.

The Suffolk seniors section has always honoured the Remembrance tradition, with their Poppy Day competition. The scoring was very close for the minor placings, but Andrew Rudd was the clear winner on 38 points. The Count was on hand to award Brian Wilson second place on 36, with Alan Horne having to settle for third.

Alan was again thwarted by Andrew Rudd in the Seniors November Stableford. Rudd scoring 34 points and Horne 31 this time around. Howard Lee took third place on 30 points.

The final event this week was the Midweek Stableford. Graham Chapman continued his rich vein of form to return the score of the day. 38 points was good enough for top spot, Daniel Kaye was second on 34 points, with Chris Moye third on 33.

Thetford GC

The first round of the five-event Thetford Winter Series was held earlier this month. This exciting new open series is a pairs stableford format and is open to men, women, amateurs and professionals. It’s run from November to March, one each month, with prizes for the top five placings per event. In addition, there are nine prizes for the best scores across the whole winter series (best three scores out of the five events).

The November event was won with a fine score of 46 points from Jody Greenall and Mark White, followed by Paul Farrance and George Grant with 43 points, then players on 41 points tied for prizes down to fifth place.

The course lived up to its billing as an outstanding winter venue with dry, firm fairways and excellent greens. The event also provided players with some fine food as part of their entry fee. With four events left, there is all to play for. Players can enter directly through the Thetford Golf Club website. The next event is scheduled for December 19 and is filling fast.

There has been a great calendar of member competitions at Thetford recently as all have enjoyed the benign weather.

The winner of the November Division 1 medal was Ben Dominey with a fine nett 68, the 3 handicapper scoring an excellent 1 under par gross. While John Clark took the honours in Division 2 with a nett 70.

For the Winter League round 2 the spoils went to George Winstone and Chris Page with an incredible 46 points.

The Turkey Trot competition had 4 players with 39 points, Dan Kelly claimed the title winning on by virtue of The Count.

Finally, Mike and Ruby Reeve won the Taylor Cup, an adult/junior foursomes event.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury men held a combined weekend Stableford on Saturday & Sunday and across three handicap divisions.

Division 1 was won by James Scott with 39 points. James returned a 2 under par gross 70, a fantastic score in wintery conditions. Richard Conway got the nod from The Count into second place, with Andrew George third and Paul Newdick fourth after all three scored 37 points.

Division 2 was also won with 39 points, this time by Mark Sheppard. Second was Sean Studd on 38 and Mark Goater on 37. Division 3 was won by Chris Bugg on 35, once again by virtue of The Count, from Lee Reynolds in second. Martin Richmond was third on 32.

The ladies also held a combined Stableford across the weekend, this time in two handicap divisions. Marriette Robbertse won Division 1 with 34 points, Chris Reid was second on 30 and Ali Bass third.

The Count again was employed to determine the winner in Division 2. Pam Madams’ 34 points adjudged superior to Gina Harris’. Nicky Elstone was third on 30.

The junior section also held a Stableford and it was fitting that Charlie Goodridge, competing in his last ever event as a junior, came out victorious. Charlie has given great service to the junior section, has been very successful at both club and county level, and everyone at the club wishes him well as he embarks on future adult competitions both at Bury and beyond. On the day he scored 35 points in very tough conditions, with Louis Sturman second on 33 and Edward Cobbald third on 32.

