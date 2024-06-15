Eight players play four foursomes matches in the morning followed by eight singles matches in the afternoon – all off scratch – with one point available for a win, 12 to play for in total.

This past weekend saw Flempton GC host Bury St Edmunds GC. Bury boast one of the largest sections of low-handicappers in the county, and annually are one of the favourites for the title. Don’t underestimate Flempton though. Playing at home they could set the course up in a way to suit their players, and with some talented youngsters in their ranks, along with much more experienced heads, they would make it hard for Bury.

There was plenty of smiles as Flempton beat Bury St Edmunds in the Stenson Shield Picture: Oliver Riddick

The morning matches saw the home side take a one-point lead, by virtue of winning two matches and halving one, but in the afternoon the away side showed more grit and took wins in the early matches.

It all came down to the last group on the course, with the scores in the clubhouse were 5.5 each, but with former Bury member James Hurst holding a 1-up lead on the 18th tee.

The long par 3 awaited the two players, but after James hit the green and proceeded to two-putt on the very tricky putting surface, his three was enough to give Flempton a famous victory, which was quite rightly celebrated by the members of the team. Congratulations Flempton and good luck in the next round.

Jame Hurst hole the winning putt for Flempton in their Stenson Sheild match with Bury St Edmunds Picture: Oliver Riddick

Suffolk Junior Championship

The Suffolk Junior Championship was held at Aldeburgh GC in the most treacherous of conditions. Wind, rain and cold temperatures was not what was ordered for June, but the players coped with conditions admirably.

The day comprised of a 36 medal for both boys and girls, with gross and nett prizes available. An 18 holes Stableford was also held for younger golfers with higher handicaps.

The morning round saw George Swallow return the best score, carding a very respectable 78.

In the Girls’ championship, Melissa Coffey recorded a 79, which put her in great shape for the afternoon.

While the afternoon rounds got under way, the Stableford prizes were presented. Charlie Whiteman thought he had done enough when he came in with 37 points, but remarkably David Coffey from Woodbridge scored 43 points. In those conditions that score is truly incredible.

With the afternoon in full swing, Melissa Coffey was playing well but her partner Josie Knights was closing in. As it transpired, Josie scored a gross 76 in the afternoon to clinch the title from Melissa.

The Boys’ event was also very close, with Flempton’s Jack Rust hunting down George Swallow.

James Sadler of Ipswich GC was first to finish and held the lead for a long time, eventually though the first nett prize would have to be James’ consolation. It all came down to the 36th hole where Jack and George stood as joint leaders.

George unfortunately missed the green in two on the par 4 and had a very difficult chip shot that he failed to get close enough. This left Jack two putts from 25 feet, which he duly converted to take the win and be the champion Junior of the Year in Suffolk.

Jack was also part of the Flempton winning Stenson team, and with a US College place in West Virginia awaiting him in September, the future looks very bright for this Culford pupil.

Haverhill GC

Haverhill Ladies held their first Major of 2024 – the June Smith Silver Salver which is an individual Stableford competition.

Four players returned 36 points atop the leaderboard so The Count swooped in to determine the placings. The winner was the in-form Pat Kennedy, who finished with par, par, bogey.

There was also a midweek medal which was won by Anne Read, who scored nett 75.

The Saturday medal that followed was won by Linda Alexander with very good nett 67.

Ping host a ladies 4BBB national event, whereby individual clubs hold qualifying events with the winners hoping to be in the top scores across the country to qualify for the national finals. At Haverhill it was won by Verity White and Judy Farren with 42 points.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury hosted their Ping 4BBB qualifying event as well this week, and two pairings returned 42 points. Liz Bezance and Mariette Robbertse were given the nod from The Count ahead of Viv Whittaker and Dot Clarke. Good luck to Liz, Mariette, Verity and Judy in qualifying for the finals.

There was a mixed medal – also held at Bury – and again The Count was required as the top three all returned nett 71s. John Staab was the lucky one on this occasion, with Ken Kirwan second and Jarrod Barton third.

Bury St Edmunds also hosted a members Family Fun Day as part of the centenary celebrations.

Bury St Edmunds Golf Club held a Family Fun Day for members Picture: Simon Byford

More than120 members and their families enjoyed an afternoon of golfing and non-golfing activities, with many members transported back to their childhoods with fairground games such as hoopla, bean bag toss, ping pong jars and vintage bowling.

The full technological marvels of the golf simulator where also used to give every member of the family something to enjoy. Burgers and bangers where the catering of the day, and the feedback has been fantastic.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket Seniors had their monthly medal. Phil Coleman was the pick of the bunch in Division 1, returning a nett 67, one shot ahead of second place Steve Blowers on 68. In Division 2 Michael Taylor scored a fantastic nett 66 to beat David Robinson into second on 68.

The Ladies also held their medal, with Ann Basey-Fisher first in Division 1 with nett 69, and Irene Overman topped Division 2 on nett 70. Division 3 was won by Barbara Millier on nett 75.

There was also time for a midweek Stableford for the Stowmarket Men. Dan Voysey won Division 1 with 37 points, ahead of Ken Miller on 36. Division 2 was topped by Duncan MacDonald also with 37 points with James Ruegg second on 35.

Have a great golfing week.