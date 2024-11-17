The premise was to have a standardised curriculum of coaching across each venue, so that the juniors who had shown interest and promise at their own clubs could come together to develop their skills.

The three hubs were based at Culford School, Ufford Park Golf Club and Halesworth Golf Club.

PGA professional Adam Trett delivers a speed session as part of the Suffolk Golf Union Junior Hubs Picture: Simon Byford

As with all county coaching, the idea was that the coaching would not focus on changing individual technique (that would be kept under the control of the junior’s home club pro) but to enhance understanding of the game, increase skill through game-based activities and by bringing larger peer groups together, which isn’t always possible at club level.

There were six sessions in total, book-ended by two skills assessment days. The initial skills assessment day was to provide a baseline for each junior, and a further assessment at the end of the programme, running the same tests, to gauge improvement and provide insight to the player where their strengths and weaknesses lie going forward.

There were then four monthly sessions inbetween the skills days, to build each area of the junior’s game. Session 1 focussed on routine and strike, session 2 was all about speed & power. Session 3 was putting and the final session looked at short game decision-making.

Overall the hubs were very successful, with many juniors progressing onto the main squads for Under-14s next year. The feedback from the parents and children was positive, and the juniors kept coming back, always a sign they were enjoying the learning. We look forward to building on the success next year.

Thetford GC

As we move through autumn the members at Thetford Golf Club have been enjoying some seasonal golf events.

The Ladies’ section held the annual Halloween Greensomes. Played in fancy dress, this event is always popular with the membership, not least because of the costumes. This year’s competition was won by Carolyn Beaumont and Janice Fossey with a fine score of 41 points. The event also raised £72 for the captain’s charity.

Another autumn tradition is the Poppy Day Scramble, open to all members. It’s a Texas Scramble which was played in fine conditions. Even with wet mornings the Thetford course is dry underfoot and the greens are outstanding. This year’s event was won by Tony Brooks, Mark Brooks, Daniel Benini and CallumMulvihill.

It was heartbreak for Thetford attached playing professional Giles Evans as he agonisingly fell one shot of making the cut at final stage qualifying for the DP World Tour. To put that into perspective, Giles had already qualified through first stage qualifying (72 holes), second stage qualifying (another 72 holes) just to reach final qualifying. Held at Infinitum Golf, Tarragona Spain, final stage qualifying is a further six round tournament, with a cut after four rounds. That Giles had successfully navigated 216 holes is so impressive, but to miss the cut by just one shot must be excruciating right now. Giles, however, should take great pride in putting himself in that position, and we wish him all the best for next season and beyond.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk’s Winter League is one of the highlights of their competitive calendar; six rounds of greensomes competition with the best four rounds to count, it keeps the juices flowing through the tough winter months.

Round one signalled the start of a busy week for ‘The Count’ at The Suffolk. Jack Pearson & Terry Hall topped the leaderboartd with 40 points, but only courtesy of a greater back nine, as Barry & Matt Franklin also scored 40. Third place went to Graham Chapman & John Dale on 37, but with three quarters of the field within 10 shots, the Winter League is set to have many twists and turns to come.

Kieron Watson had the round of the day in the Seniors November Medal. His nett 74 took the win by two shots from three players on 77. ‘The Count’ stepped in and decided that Alan Horne’s 77 placed him second, Roger McGann was third and Andrew Rudd fourth.

The Midweek Stableford also required ‘The Count’s’ assessment. Graham Chapman got the nod over James Laflin after they both scored 34 points. Michael Davey rounded out the top three on 30 points.

Roger McGann bounced back from his third place in the medal to take top spot in the Seniors Stableford. His 35 points had him two clear of the field. Once again ‘The Count’ was on hand to determine second place. Bob Hope scoring a better back nine than Richard Graves.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Some 100 intrepid golfers formed their pairings to compete in the first round of The Winter Goblets. A four- round foursomes event, with the best three scores to count, it is Bury St Edmunds’ version of a winter league.

The alternate shot format on a golf course playing ever longer due to the wintry conditions, will always allow the best pairings to rise to the top.

Heading the way after round one was a brother pairing of Harry & Sam Turner. Both products of the junior setup at Bury St Edmunds, the two 20 somethings dovetailed perfectly to return 39 points. It was general manager Mike Verhelst and his partner David Matter who came in second with 37, with five pairings on 36 points. In fact 37 pairs are within 10 shots of the leaders, so as is often the case, there will be all to play for in the following rounds.

The Seniors Glasswell Cup reached its second round stage last week. Again best three from four rounds, this time individual Stableford was the format of the day. Mike Brooks topped the leaderboard with 38 points, two shots clear of Graham Smith in second and Paul Nightingale in third on 35. This puts Mike Brooks clearly atop the leaderboard with 81 points after two rounds, Graham Smith is also second on 77 and Nick Bonney third on 73. The next round is later this month.

Have a great golfing week.