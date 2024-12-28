The Bury St Edmunds Junior Christmas Fun Day is a staple in the calendar. Thanks to the generous donation from the Cusworth family, who provide the trophy and the prizes for the day, the event has grown in success year on year.

With the children breaking up from school on Friday, this year’s event was within touching distance of Christmas as 40 intrepid golfers, many dressed in festive attire, took to the 18-hole course for some Texas Scramble fun.

It was to be the first time on the 18-hole course for many of the younger players, but paired with older juniors to help guide and encourage, they played admirably.

There were many tales of chip-ins, long putts holed and excellent tee shots which reverberated around the clubhouse as they all sat down for a Christmas dinner and presentation.

Some of those players and coaches, including Simon Byford (back, centre) who enjoyed the 2024 Bury St Edmunds Junior Christmas Fun Day Picture: Simon Byford

The scoring on the day was excellent, with all of the teams scores within four shots. First place went to Junior captain Max Watson, Alex Sumpter, Oliver Alderton and Lochlan Byford. The team shot a level-par 32 over the eight holes. Second place went to Jacob Severn, Luke Lisney and Cameron Byford, just one shot back on 33. In third was Shae Baldwin, Buddy Cross, Jacob Heaton and Henley Brame on 35.

The Cusworth Trophy ended a fantastic season for junior golf at Bury St Edmunds GC, and with a few changes coming in the new year, 2025 promises to be bigger and better.

Thetford GC

Thetford held its annual ‘everyone’s a winner’ competition on Saturday, the shortest day. However, the lack of daylight did not dampen this fun event which was rescheduled from a few weeks earlier due to Storm Darragh.

The Texas Scramble format with a shotgun start is always a firm favourite, with members across the club joining together in teams of four.

As the name suggests everyone wins a prize and a table laden with booty greeted all the competitors when they arrived back at the clubhouse together after play.

Scoring was strong on the Thetford course which again showed its winter quality with fine greens and dry fairways.

It was interesting to note the number of new members who have moved to Thetford to benefit from these course conditions playing this event for the first time.

After the morning’s golf the club held the annual Captains’ Drive In where the new captains hit a tee shot to officially mark their year of office.

This year there were fine shots from the trio of Andrew Bloom (club captain), Helen Price (Ladies’ captain) and Sullivan Goddard (Junior captain).

Each shot was greeted with a cheer by the assembled members who congratulated each captain and then enjoyed refreshments that were provided back in the clubhouse.

The new year looks set fair for Thetford Golf Club, led by their new captains, with winter work continuing at pace as the club continues to invest in the course and the club

Doug Bedford

Every golfer dreams of getting a hole in one, but also recognises how rare this achievement is. Indeed, many will go their whole golfing life never having reached that milestone.

Despite years playing the game, Thetford golfer Doug Bedford has never had a hole in one.

However, on Thursday, December 12 he experienced the joy of seeing his eight iron tee shot find the bottom of Thetford’s 2nd hole, something that left his playing partners jumping in celebration with him.

However, Doug’s joy was tempered with pain as although he was playing in a competition – the Johnny Douglass Salver eclectic – the tee on this par 4 was pushed forward to make it a par 3 for safety while exciting course work at Thetford is undertaken to transform and improve the bunkers. This temporary change meant that Doug’s score could not count in the competition.

However, his hole is one is very much a fact and he now has chalked off this milestone on his golfing CV.

It also did not stop Doug and his playing partners celebrating in the clubhouse after the game.

The Suffolk GC

James ‘Chips’ Laflin took top spot in The Midweek Stableford at The Suffolk GC.

Our fictional ‘The Count’ was required to separate three players that scored 31 points. Graham Chapman was awarded second and Chris Carnaby third.

There was also Saturday and Sunday Stablefords to be contested. James chipped in again with another good score, but his 34 points was only good enough for third place. Gary Last had the round of the day with a gross 72 for 39 points from his three handicap. A perennial winner at The Suffolk, Gary has represented the club successfully for many years. Barry Franklin came in second with a very credible 38 points.

In the Sunday iteration of the weekend Stableford, Terry Hall flew to the top of the leaderboard with 37 points. Mick Davey, another perennial at The Suffolk, was second on 36 with Gavin Hogg third on 34.

Finally, I just wanted to say thank you to everyone who has supported me with this column in 2024. From the brilliant representatives at the golf clubs who send me your information and exploits, to the people who stop me to say they enjoy the column. I hope you all have a wonderful festive and new year period, and a great golfing week.