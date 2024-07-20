It was a fantastic week for the England ladies’ team at the European Team Championship at Real Sociedad GC, Spain.

The team finished third after a gruelling week of strokeplay and matchplay knockout with Thetford and Eaton GC member Nellie Ong one of the standout performers having been brought up from the girls’ team in previous years. Nellie finished tied 32nd in the 36-hole strokeplay event which helped England to be seeded second for the knockout phase.

She was unbeaten in the three matchplay rounds that England played, scoring two-and-a-half points from a possible three. The play of the Culford School student helped England to third place overall and the bronze medal.

Nellie Ong was unbeaten in three matchplay rounds for England Picture: Peter Allott

Former Culford student and Bury GC member Tyler Weaver represented England men’s team at The Royal Golf Club, Italy. Helping the team to finish seventh overall, Tyler was also unbeaten in the three matchplay rounds, scoring three halves.

For both of our local representatives to go unbeaten against some of the best amateurs in Europe is a fine achievement, they should both be very proud and ready to attack the rest of the season.

Thetford GC

Club captain Kevin Cooke hosted Thetford Golf Club’s annual Captain’s Charity Day. Always a popular event for members and visitors, it was a team format with 176 players competing on the day.

Tyler Weaver was unbeaten in three matchplay rounds for England. Picture: IAPS

After torrential overnight rain, the sandy soil of Thetford’s course remained in top condition and there was no hint of postponement or course closure. The chosen captain’s charity for this year is the Norfolk Air Ambulance.

Cooke said: “It was an amazing day and I am delighted that the event raised close to £12,000 for the charity. It’s an event where success is down to the sponsors, volunteers, club members and staff, and I thank them all.”

This year’s overall winner was the team of Joshua Chamberlin, Sullivan Goddard, Dean Scott and Luke Du Plooy.

The Carter Rose Bowls was also competed for. The format is a mixed Stableford and the winners were David Newstead & Sue Benning, with 35 points. The Frank Salmon Bowl is an individual medal competition, and this year was won by Richard Scott with a splendid nett 68.

The Suffolk

The Suffolk Seniors continued their Fourball Betterball series with round five. Rob Kennedy & Eric Gray produced the round of the day with a fantastic 44 points. Paul Anderson and ‘that man’ Haslett Schofield were second on 42 thanks to The Count – who scored them higher than Bernie Nunn & Bob Hope’s identical score.

James ‘Chips’ Laflin once again showed that class is permanent with a cracking 37 points and the lowest gross in the Midweek Stableford. He edged out two more Suffolk legends in Graham Chapman (36 points) and Mick Davey (35).

There was also time for a Seniors Stableford with The Count coming in to determine the winner. Once again on the podium was Haslett Schofield in third with 34 points, but the spoils went to Richard Edmondson whose 37 points included a better back nine than Derek Bloomfield – also on 37.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Bury St Edmunds once again honoured one of their founding figures during their centenary year. On this occasion, it was Colonel H.E Hambro who was honoured.

Colonel Harold E Hambro was a JP and a member of the Hambro banking dynasty. He was prominent in local government and a former high sheriff of Suffolk, as well as an alderman of West Suffolk Council. He served in both the Boer and WW1. Keen on outdoor sports, he enjoyed shooting, hunting, cricket, and of course golf.

He was president of Ipswich Golf Club in 1911, living at the time in Brooke Hall, Ipswich. He moved to west Suffolk and went on to be captain of Flempton in 1922. He was Bury St Edmunds Golf Club’s first club captain in 1924, and subsequently he went on to captain Royal Worlington in 1927.

He played a significant role in the setting up of the Suffolk Golf Union in 1924, and presented the county with the Hambro trophy – which continues to be one of Suffolk’s most prestigious inter club cup competitions.

Hambro certainly is a name that resonates throughout Suffolk golf and Bury St Edmunds are thankful to the role that Harold Hambro played in the club’s formation. The competition itself was a two-day Stableford event with over 170 players competing. In the men’s event, Thomas Brough topped the board in Division One with 42 points, and Mike Verhelst was second on 39.

In Division Two, Chris Eyre got the nod from The Count on 40 points ahead of Aubrey Nice. Division Three was also won on 40 points, this time by Andrew Thurlbourn with Ron Coleman second on 36.

In the ladies’ event, Heather Chandler was victorious in Division One with 38 points ahead of Amanda Watson on 37. Division Two was won by Louise Crouch, again with the help of The Count as she and Caroline Sumpter both returned 32 points. Division Three was won by Jane Watson with 39 points, with Carmel Plant second on 26.

There has also been success for the Bury ladies on tour at the SLCGA Centenary Foursomes, held over 27 holes at Haverhill GC. Pam Madams & Viv Whittaker were runners-up with 49 points, by virtue of The Count, ahead of Joan Hogarth & Carol Nicholson on the same score. Winners on the day were Mandy Read & Christine Bloomfield on 55 points.

It was the runners-up prize for the Bury pairing at the SLCGA Coronation Foursomes at Ufford Park GC. Again, this event is over 27 holes but in medal format this time. Chris Reid & Helen O’Connell scored 111 and were only beaten by Cathy Chandler & Vicky Leech of Halesworth.

Have a great golfing week.