Thetford Golf Club’s teams have continued their fine run of form and a 100 per cent record this season.

This time it was the turn of the Scratch team, who had a tough away draw at Royal Norwich in the Norfolk County Scratch Championship.

The five-man team took an early lead in most matches, but this was whittled down as the rounds progressed in this see-saw game.

Thetford’s Scratch team got the better of Royal Norwich in a county clash

It was Norwich who held the upper hand heading into the final holes, yet wins for Thetford’s Chamberlin and Du Ploy meant one more match was needed for victory.

Valiant comebacks by Scott and Goddard were then not quite enough and both matches were lost – therefore, the outcome rested on the shoulders of Matt Harben.

He was up to the challenge and a solid final hole saw him win his match on the last and the tie for Thetford with his team-mates supporting him.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds ladies kicked off their 2024 Weston campaign on Monday, May 27 at home against Woodbridge.

The Weston Trophy (Division 1) consists of two leagues. Each league is six matches, played against three teams at home and then away.

The winners of League A go on to play in the final against the winners of League B in September. Each match consists of five games, played off scratch – it's a great opportunity to see some of the counties’ low handicapped players in action.

All games were very tight and as you would expect, and there was some excellent golf played by both sides.

The first game was won by Alice Barlow against Melissa Coffey. After an unusually slow start by Alice, she soon got back into her stride and won 6&4.

Jasmine Points was playing Pippa Neal, who produced the shot of the day with a hole in one on 13th! Well done Pippa! However, Jasmine didn't let it phase her, and she won her game on the 16th 4&2.

The remaining three games were incredibly tight all the way round. Julie Byford was playing Irme Suttle of Woodbridge, with the latter going on the charge by winning three holes on the trot, and eventually she won on 16th 3&2.

The game between Georgia Parker and Linda Ryan was always close until Linda edged ahead and won 2&1 on 17th after Georgia's putt lipped out.

The final game was between Mariette Robbertse and Gillian Smith. Mariette was 1 down going down 17th, but a great approach shot on to the green and two solid putts put her back to all square with one to play. However, Gillian fought back and won the 18th, finishing the match 1up to give Woodbridge as 3-2 victory.

Elsewhere, the Bury Juniors held one of their Major competitions – The Jubilee Shield.

An exhaustive list of who’s who adorns the trophy (especially 1997!), with the Jubilee shield being given for the lowest gross score, with the Jubilee Plate going to the nett winner.

It continued a great weekend for the Points family, with Jasmine winning her match above in the Weston, and Johnathan shooting a fantastic gross 77 to win the Jubilee.

Johnathan is the centenary junior captain, so to collect one of the Majors in his captaincy year will fill him with great pride.

There were also good rounds from Ethan McCleary, who broke 80 for the first time in competition, shooting 78 to win the nett prize with 68. This was virtue of The Count, however, as Edward Cobbald also scored a nett 68.

Meanwhile, the Bury Men competed for The Nunn Vase. Craig Nurse will be looking forward to all the competitive golf he has ahead, after shooting 4 under par 68 to return 37 points – the lowest gross of the day. It was Mike Brooks, however, who took the trophy, with 39 points. Paul Smith was second on 37 – just pipping Craig.

Stowmarket GC

It was that time of the month where the Stowmarket men held their Medal events.

First up was the Midweek iteration as Dave Penney dropped the round of the day with an amazing nett 62, which is sure to reduce his handicap.

Second in Division 1 was Kenton Jameson on nett 71. Division 2 saw Michael Helliwell return a nett 64 ahead of 71 from Barry Austin.

The Saturday Medal was a close affair in Division 1, with two players scoring nett 69.

The Count came in to decide that Paul Johnson’s back nine play was superior to Michael Eaton.

Liam Cotton-Hurst had the round of Saturday, shooting nett 63, to win Division 2. David Barnes also had a good round scoring 65.

And a special Saturday mention to Barry Austin, who despite scoring one shot better in the Saturday Medal than the Sunday, still had to settle for third in Division 2.

On the Sunday Marcus Smith topped Division 1 with 70, Gus Cutting was second on 71. In Division 2 Peter Blenkinson returned a fantastic nett 66, with Dave Kemp second on 68.

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk seniors held a Fun Day Scramble. Teams of three took to the course in what one can only imagine was a barrel of laughs.

Even The Count was enjoying himself, applying the formula to a Texas Scramble is quite a rare occurrence.

Eventually it was decided that the winning team on nett 65 was Ian Johnsson, Rob Kennedy and Steve Galpin. The unfortunates were Roger McGann, Alexander MacCormick and Eric Gray.

So much enjoyment was had by the seniors that the main club decided a Texas Scramble on the bank holiday weekend was also a wise idea. This time the teams were in fours, and the scoring was red hot.

First place went to Richard Budgen, Stephen Haygreen, Gavin Hogg & Paul Humphrey with a nett 57. Second place went to Avril Chapman, Paul Chapman, Paula Claxton & Andrew Claxton.

Have a great golfing week.