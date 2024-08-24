The Suffolk Golf Club bid a fond farewell to president Peter Plumb as he retired from his position.

Peter joined The Suffolk Golf Club (then Fornham Park GC) on April 4, 1992 and after serving as captain in the early years of Eddy Shah’s ownership, he was made club president in honour of his service.

Club Professional Steve Hall, who has worked with Peter during his entire tenure, said: “Over the years Peter has worked tirelessly for The Suffolk GC, captaining club sides, working with owners and management and being the perfect figurehead for the club. A forward-thinking man, who always banged the drum for inclusivity, diversity and inclusion, before these words were even mentioned in golf clubs.

Long-serving Peter Plumb has retired from his president role at The Suffolk Golf Club Picture: Perry Garrod

“Peter has always been more interested in golfers having fun and playing with a smile on their face, rather than what colour/length socks they’re wearing! As he would say, ‘it should be a game for everyone’. It’s been fun, thank you Peter.”

In my 14 years at The Suffolk, I also have very fond memories of Peter. He regularly treated us to enjoyable and eventful trips to Wentworth, always knowing a particularly good restaurant to stop at on the way home.

His fireworks display on Captain’s Drive-In morning probably wouldn’t pass many Health & Safety regulations, but one of my best memories is during a Hambro match away at Thorpeness. I managed to hit a good (rare I know) tee shot on the par 3 7th, mere inches from the hole, and while we cannot publish Peter’s response, its safe to say he was excited by the outcome.

The members of The Suffolk GC turned out to say thank you to Peter on Sunday afternoon and a few memories were shared over a glass or two – again, many that probably shouldn’t be repeated here! On the day Jack Pearson won the President’s Trophy.

Peter will be sorely missed on the golf course, but welcomed with open arms every time he comes to the club. Hopefully he’ll give one of his amazing speeches on the first presentation of the Peter Plumb Trophy in 2025.

Thetford GC

Thetford GC held their Club Championship in fine weather. The course was in outstanding condition and provided a grand stage for the event. The two-day, 36-hole event, saw over 120 members compete for the title.

Chris Robson (left), Thetford Golf Club champion, with captain Kevin Cooke (right). Picture: Peter Allott

In the first round a fine score of 72, level par, saw Joshua Bailey lead the field. Scratch golfer Chris Robson was 1 shot back, and chasing pack of Jason Huggins, Ross Wilson and Sullivan Goddard were on 77.

With the leaders going out last on the second day it was all to play for. Bailey played some fine early golf to consolidate his lead and move to 1 under par, with birdies on 2nd and 7th offset by a bogey on the 5th.

A bogey on the 9th was mitigated by two further birdies on 13 and 14 to leave him 2 under par for the event.

Robson, meanwhile, had his own ‘birdie barrage’ with five in the first 12 holes, offset by bogeys on 5 and 7 to leave him also at 2 under par.

With the scores tied after 15 holes it all came down to a ‘nervous’ final 3 holes. Bailey moved into the lead on 16 as Robson dropped a shot, however a nightmare last two holes saw him drop three shots, while Robson held on to win by two shots with a steady par at the last hole – a dramatic end to a fine competition.

There was a nett trophy as well which was won by Luc Scotts with a nett 3 under par.

A special mention should also go to emerging junior talent, Richie Cheshire, playing his first Club Championship with a storming nett 69 in the second round to just miss out by one shot. He will be one to watch for the future.

Haverhill GC

Club Captain Terry Lyons had his Captain's Day last Saturday, and all would agree it was a huge triumph.

The event brought in a full field and some great golf was played and fun had way into the evening!

There were prizes for down to fourth place, with Neil Farlie, Glenn Hughes, Andy Gage and Chris Powell in taking that accolade with 119 points.

Then came three teams on 121 points, with The Count drafted in to decide the order. In third place was the team of Gavin Clarry, Ben Steward, Gary Smith and Steve Robinson, with second place going to the team of Paul Bartlett, Lee Russell, Scott Turner and Alan Bampton.

The winners were Andy Harling, Mark Hilton, Roger Turner and Howard Craven – well done to all who participated.

There was also the not so small matter of £4,000 being raised for Terry’s chosen charities – Kedington Girl Guides and the MS Society .

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds senior men hosted the Tim Brinton Trophy – a Stableford competition.

It was fitting on the day that Tim Brinton himself made a two on the 13th hole to share in some of the glory.

The winner on the day was Kevin Bradley, who won by five clear shots with a fantastic 44 points.

His consistent play must surely be attributed to his recent work with a local PGA Professional (I claim all victories!).

Second place went to Ian Shand on 39 points and third was Sean Frost-Palmer on 38.

There was also a Mixed Stableford for members of the 9-Hole course. Linda Holt was victorious on 18 points, with Peter Thomas getting the nod from The Count ahead of Yvonne Horne after the pair both scored 17 points.

But I must finish this week by giving another nod to Peter Plumb, the man who fed my wedding cake so much Brandy during its creation that the guests were advised not to drive home if they consumed any on the day!

Have a great golfing week.