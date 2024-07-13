It was all set to be a triumvirate of club Championships this past weekend with Stowmarket, The Suffolk and Bury St Edmunds Golf Clubs all scheduling their Blue Riband event over the same two days. Unfortunately the weather on Saturday decided not to play ball. Stowmarket took the decision to cancel and find an alternative date, Bury St Edmunds abandoned play for the Saturday and held the Championship over 18 holes on the Sunday, but the hardy souls at The Suffolk soldiered on and played their Championships across the planned 36 holes, so that’s where we will begin.

The Suffolk GC

Gary Last was seemingly unaffected by the Saturday weather and posted a very respectable 77 to lead the Gross Championships by one shot from Tom Riethoff. In the nett event, Tom Riethoff and John Mealey shared the lead on nett 72, and with five players within three shots of the lead, both events looked poised for Sunday entertainment.

Gary Last (Suffolk), left, and Jasmine Points (Bury St Edmunds), right, won their club championships

Rob Kennedy was one of the players on nett 73 after day one, and his nett 70 took him to the crown for the nett champion. Special mention to James ‘Chips’ Laflin who stormed through the field with a 68 for the best nett round of the weekend, but not quite enough to overturn Rob.

In the Gross, it was Gary all the way, as he improved his round one score by one shot to return a gross 76 and an eight-shot margin of victory. Tom Riethoff unfortunately fell away and both the Gross and nett prizes alluded him. Congratulations to Gary who has been a stalwart of The Suffolk’s for many years.

Bury St Edmunds GC

With the Championships shortened to 18 holes, it became a sprint rather than a marathon. There were some notable absentees from the men’s startsheet with four of the lowest players away on county duties. Ben Coleman, who many had tipped to lift the trophy, started disastrously with a triple-bogey eight on the first, didn’t birdie the short par-five 3rd and then bogeyed the next to leave him four-over-par after four holes.

Ben Coleman won Bury St Edmunds Golf Club's Championships. Picture: Barry Goodwin

That score after 18 holes would be good enough for joint second with Craig Nurse, Ben Whittaker and Sam Holland all returning 76. With a play-off looming, we awaited Ben’s card. He had shaken off his poor start to complete his subsequent 14 holes in four-under-par to card a level par gross 72 and the gross victory. In the Bobby Jones nett Championship for the men, junior Louis Sturman produced a fantastic gross 72, nett 68 to win by two shots from non junior Jeremy Tattersall on nett 70.

The Ladies’ Club Championship has been dominated by Alice Barlow in recent years, and this year was set to be more of the same.

Fortunately, Jasmine Points was in no mood to give Suffolk star Alice an easy ride. After 15 holes Jasmine had amassed a three-shot lead. Alice holed her bunker shot on 16 for birdie to pull a shot back. After the 17th was halved in par Alice birdied the 18th to really pile the pressure on. But again Jasmine was having none of it, and safely made par on the final hole to score a three-over-par 77 to win by one shot. The round meant that Jasmine had scored a nett level par which was also good enough to win the Millenium plate for the lowest nett score. Jasmine is also only 17 so for the junior section to pick up three of the four prizes is a great sign of where the club is set for the future.

A massive congratulations to Ben, Jasmine and Louis on their fantastic rounds, well done.

Jasmine Points won Bury St Edmunds GC's Millenium plate and club Championship Picture: Simon Byford

International Call-Ups

The England men’s and ladies’ teams have been selected for the European Team Championships, and we have local interest in both. At Real Sociedad Club de Campo, Spain, the ladies team will include Thetford, Eaton and Culford School pupil Nellie Ong.

Fresh off her recent invite to Centurian GC to participate as an amateur on the Ladies European Tour Aramco event, this exposure along with her consistent good play has earned her the upgrade from the girl’s team to the full ladies’ team. Tyler Weaver has been impressing since his move to Florida State University, winning the NCAA Freshman of the Year honour, thanks in no small part to his undefeated 3-0 matchplay record in the NCAA finals. He will be helping England at Royal Park GC, Italy, in trying to win the trophy. Both are products of the Culford School Golf Programme, which continues to produce fantastic young golfers.

Ladies East Region County Week

Felixstowe Ferry GC was the venue for the East Region Ladies County Week. Always a big occasion where the six local counties get together for three days of matchplay competition. I can attest first hand how big a logistical organisation this event is, but such a great week for all involved. Felixstowe’s Martello course was playing hard and fast, and with a varying coastal breeze it made the matches very interesting. Suffolk got off to a good start, beating Essex on day one, drawing with Cambs & Hunts in the afternoon and beating Hertfordshire on the final day. Suffolk should be very proud of their showing with four of the team being juniors, the future again looks bright.

Norfolk were the winners across the three days, congratulations to them.

Stowmarket GC

Despite the main Championship weekend being postponed, the Senior men and ladies sensibly held their competitions during the week to avoid the inclement weather. In the ladies’ Championship, Jenny Buckle was the winner with a 91, Rani Pearson second and Anna Suggett third. In the nett prize, it was the bridesmaid position again for Rani, but Anna and Jenny switched places. Anna was first with nett 69 and Jenny third.

In the senior men’s Gross, James O’Doherty returned a superb gross 71 to beat Mark Tibbenham into second on 74, Giles Oates third on 76. Mark did get his reward as his nett 65 was good enough to earn top spot ahead of Ken McCredie and Dave Smith on nett 66.

Well done to all the winners in this week’s packed report, have a great golfing week.