Bury St Edmunds GC hosted their inaugural Junior Open over 18 holes in extremely tough conditions. Storm Ashley didn’t derail the competitors but it’s influence was definitely felt by the competitors.

With scratch prizes, as well as two Stableford handicap divisions there was all to play for. Jack Sparrow (Stowmarket) was the gross winner on the day, scoring a very credible 79. Louis Sturman (BSE) was second with 81, and Jacob Severn (BSE) third gross on 82. Special mention to Jacob as it was his 1-over par back nine of 37 that captured third place ahead of Charlie Goodridge (BSE) on the same score.

In Division One of the Stableford, Henry Ridgeon (Stowmarket) was first on 37 points. Second place, again by virtue of ‘The Count’ was Johnathan Points (BSE) on 34, with Finlay ‘the elder’ Edwards (Stowmarket) also scoring 34. Division 2 was again a close affair, with ‘The Count’ required to decide first place. Edward Cobbald (BSE) just edged out his Culford School friend and rival Rafa Richardson (Flempton) after the pair both scored 35 points. Third place went to Siobhan O’Dwyer (Links GC) after she scored 34 points.

Jack Sparrow topped the scoring at Bury St Edmunds Golf Club's inaugural Junior Open Picture: Simon Byford

There were many great comments about the organisation of the event and the condition of the course despite the strong winds. A big thank you to MSG Windscreens for kindly sponsoring the event. We are already looking forward to the event again next year.

Race To Aldeburgh

The Race To Aldeburgh is an Order Of Merit across the major trophies organised by the Suffolk Golf Union. Any player in contention with winning the OOM is invited to Aldeburgh for the final event. The wind was strong on an already notoriously tough course, fitting to determine the most consistent golfer in the county.

Bury St Edmunds member Sam Renville won the prestigious Race To Aldeburgh order of merit trophy Picture: Joe Cardy

Russell Oakey (BSE) went into the event as the overall points leader, and with Aldeburgh members Ben Sayers and Jimmy Price also in the top five, it would seem that the winner would come from this trio.

It was actually another Bury St Edmunds member, Sam Renville, who stormed out of the chasing pack to overturn his deficit and take the crown. A 78 in the conditions was the best on the day and was enough to earn him the trophy. Patrick Coffey (Woodbridge) scored a 79, and by virtue of ‘The Count’ was placed ahead of Oakey for second place on the day and overall.

There was also a handicap division too on the day, Robert Turner (Silloth) was the winner on the day and overall, holding off Connor Talbot (Hintlesham) and Ben Leuty (Gorlestone) for the top placings. Simon Bearman (Hintlesham) picked up the Seniors OOM on the day.

Jack Pearson won the Captain's Day at The Suffolk GC Picture: Simon Byford

The Junior Order Of Merit was also presented on the day, with George Swallow (Halesworth) and Josie Knights (Ipswich) scooping up the gross prizes. The Nett champions were Alex Turner (Bungay & Waveney) and Shannon Noble (Ipswich).

The Suffolk GC

The Suffolk members took part in Captain’s Day this week, which represents one of the club’s annual major trophy competitions. The scoring was good on a day not conducive to high points totals.

It was junior member Jack Pearson who dealt best with the conditions, scoring 36 points to pick up the trophy and add to his major tally for the year after winning the President’s Trophy earlier in the season. The 15-year-old has had an excellent year and will look to push on with both his handicap and his trophy accumulation in 2025. He cited his gross par on the 8th as his highlight of the round which kept his momentum strong into the back nine.

Dave King, at the other end of the experience spectrum, used all his knowledge of the course to return 35 points for second, and with the help of ‘The Count’, was ahead of Perry Garrod in third who scored 35 also.

John Dale continues to dominate competition golf at The Suffolk. This time winning the Midweek Stableford with 33 points, one shot ahead of Brian Hay on 32, with James Laflin chipping the last podium place in third.

There was also time for a Seniors Stableford last week. Andrew Rudd returned the best score on the day, with 36 points the winning score. Eric Gray came in second with 33 points, and Kieron Watson was third with 31.

Bury St Edmunds GC

The Bury St Edmunds Ladies section held two of their major trophies this week. First to be completed was the Past Captain’s Cup. Joan Garrett was the winner on the day with 33 points, two shots ahead of Viv Whittaker in second and Lynne Wright in third.

There was also the Eleanor Bryant (Grannies) Cup to play for. Contested by the grandmas in the club, this cup is always highly sought after. Played across two days to ensure maximum entry opportunities it was the ‘Wednesday’ crowd that got the luck of the draw this year.

With Storm Ashley rolling in on the Sunday players definitely had harder conditions, but them’s the breaks. None of this was of any concern to Chri Tillbrook who arranged a fantastic display of golf to score 39 points. Marriette Robbertse was second on 37 and Clare Charlwood third on 35.

While the grannies and the past captain’s were competing, the male members of the club held a Stableford. Across 3 divisions there were plenty of opportunities to be in the prizes. Division 1 went to Dan Cole on 36 points, with the help of ‘The Count’, holding off Simon Howe on the same score. Third went to the resurgent Ben Coleman on 35.

Phil Royal held the crown in Division 2, also on 36 points, and also aided by ‘The Count’, ahead of Tim Holder. Division 3 held the highest Stableford score, with Jamie Crack returning 39 points. Steve Flowers was second on 36.

Have a great golfing week.