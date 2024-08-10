Memorable short holes are a key part of any golf course. From the 12th at Augusta National to the postage-stamp 8th at Royal Troon, par-3s have an iconic place in the game. But despite their lack of yardage, the challenge of these little monsters can be just as fierce and devilish as the longest par-4s.

This week we look at one of the holes at Thetford Golf Club that has just been given exalted status, before our usual round-up.

Thetford Golf Club has some great par-3s, thanks to its iconic course architect Philip Mackenzie Ross. Indeed, a survey published by GolfShake.com identified Thetford’s 11th hole as the 48th most difficult par-3 in Britain. Any such accolade always generates debate as some may feel the 184-yard first hole is more daunting, requiring a player to hit the green with the first shot of the day while everyone watches. The author particularly enjoys the first at Thetford, mostly for having a hole-in-one there during a big charity day, and yes, everyone was watching!

However, for most members and visitors, it’s Thetford’s iconic 16th that sets hearts racing. With a carry over heather to an island green, it’s a visual and playing joy – one that is both feared and relished. If you haven’t visited Thetford recently, it is certainly worth the trip onto the majestic heathland.

The Suffolk GC

The annual Charity Day at The Suffolk has been an event not to be missed for many a year. Its not just the on-course shenanigans that attract players back, the relaxed and fun environment always makes the day great value for money.

Twenty-one teams took the shotgun start in a Texas Scramble format. This meant the most friendly playing conditions and the scoring reflected that. The winning team returned an incredible nett 51 to take top spot, and comprised of Barry Franklin, Matt Franklin, Warren Howell and Jim Funston.

Three teams would have been pleased with their nett 56, but these were only good enough for the minor placings, with John Pritchard, Owen Davies, Ben Jones and Harry Goldie taking second place after The Count’s equations.

Meanwhile, Bob Moye has been making headlines for the recent work he has been doing to help keep The Suffolk in good condition for the season. The course must have appreciated his work as it allowed him to coast round to win the Midweek Medal. Scoring a nett 73, Bob was one shot ahead of Peter Thomas on 74, and three shots adrift was Chris Moye on 77. Keep up the good work, Bob.

Stowmarket GC

The Stowmarket men competed for The McIvor trophy in the foursomes format. First place went to Kevin Button & Adrian Baker, second was Ian Ramsay & Andrew Coxhead, with third place going to Henry Wallace & George Prentice.

There was also a men’s midweek Stableford event across two divisions.

In Division One, Dan Miller took top spot with 41 points, Matt Holbrook was second with 37 and Matt Lockwood third on 36. Division Two was won by Tom Anderson on 37 points, with Neville Howes getting The Count’s verdict ahead of Michael Helliwell after the pair both scored 36.

Bury St Edmunds GC

Grace Denny was always a great character around Bury St Edmunds Golf Club, and she was one of the original 9-hole course members shortly after it opened. Therefore, the trophy that bears her name and is played by current 9-hole members is so apt. Three players all returned 16 points and so The Count was needed for all the major placings. First was awarded to Sally Chaplin, Theresa Hardy was second and Caroline Ferber third.

The Junior members held a medal competition and it was a triumvirate of Culford pupils who topped the leaderboard. All three have seen their handicaps fly down this season thanks to the good work at school and the constant competitive golf they get at the club. William Cobbald emerged victorious this time around with a nett 70. One shot back was Rafa Richardson on nett 71 and Edward Cobbald third on nett 72.

Nellie Ong

Following on from the success of the younger Culford pupils at Bury, Nellie Ong has once again been selected to represent the England Women’s team. This time for the Home Internationals, which will see her country take on Scotland, Wales and Ireland. Highlights for Nellie this season include victory in the Welsh Women’s Open, second in both the Scottish Women’s and Scottish Girls’ Open, and she was part of England’s bronze-medal winning team at the European Championships. She is no stranger to high-level competition, and the other members of the home nations will know what she has after her successes in ‘their’ opens.

Nellie will compete in the Home Internationals before she takes her place at Alabama University to begin her American Collegiate journey. Good luck Nellie, we are all supporting you and are enjoying following your progress.

Have a great golfing week.