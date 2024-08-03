For the most part, your wedding morning is about controlling the nerves, preening and preparation.

Craig Nurse, though, had other ideas. Just a matter of hours before saying ‘I do’, the Bury St Edmunds Golf Club member was busy shooting the lowest gross score of the weekend in President’s Weekend.

This earned Craig the coveted President’s Putter, and the perfect start to his weekend. Playing in a grouping alongisde his fellow wedding guests, they took the 7am tee time, posting the first (and forever leading) score of the weekend.

Craig Nurse won on his wedding day Picture: Simon Byford

Ben Coleman, the current club champion and Nurse’s playing partner, commented that Craig’s round started well with two early birdies.

“His consistent putting and a run of regulation pars coming in kept him ahead of us all the way,” Coleman said.

This meant Craig posted a level par 72, which was never beaten, despite 171 competitors playing across the weekend.

And it was then was off to the ceremony, straight on to honeymoon and his happy ever after! Well done Craig, what a story and couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.

Elsewhere across the President’s Weekend, the nett prize went to Mike Brooks with a 65 – he was one shot clear of Ian Howell & Josh Harpur on 66.

In the Ladies’ President’s Mashie, Karen Batch was the winner with 39 points, and on the 9-hole course, Yvonne Horne was victorious with 17 points.

With over 250 players competing in the three events, President Judy Hamshere was well supported, testament to her popularity around the club.

Stowmarket GC

It was Captain’s Weekend at Stowmarket GC, which saw a Stableford competition across two divisions and two days.

On the Saturday edition, Stuart Scott won Division 1 with 41, Matt King second on 39 and Andy Grogan third on 38. Division 2 was won by Tim Partridge on 41, Paul Fisher 39 and Any Ellis 39.

The Sunday iteration was won by Stuart Buttle on 39 by virtue of The Count ahead of Nigel Carrick, with Dan Ruegg on 38. Division 2 was won by Den Andrews on 42, Roger Hall was second on 38 – again with the help of The Count – ahead of Nobby Clark on 38.

It was also the turn of Stowmarket GC to hold their Ladies’ Ping 4BBB qualifier.

Pam Willshere and Jenny Buckle will stand a great chance of progressing to the next round after returning a stupendous 48 points. Linda Whipp and Tracey Delaney were second on 43 points, the same score as Barbara Millier and Dawn Flood, only separated by The Count’s calculations.

Meanwhile, the Malcolm Lewis Salver is a Mixed Pairs Stableford competition. Ray Sheridan and Ann Basey-Fraser scored the highest on the day with 41 points. Staying with the theme of the week, The Count was required to determine second place with two pairs on 40 points. Gill Freeman and Dave Riedel were awarded second place, Mark Tibbenham and Di Glasswell having to settle for third.

Thetford GC

It has been a really successful time for Thetford’s various competing teams, and first off was the Men’s Scratch team, who were competing in the 5 Counties Scratch League.

They got the better of Luffenham Heath 6-2 in a keenly fought contest away from home.

Team Captain Matt Harben said: “I am delighted with the squad’s performance this year and we hope this result is enough to book our place in the season-end final, even with two matches still to play.”

Next up was the Seniors Scratch team, with Thetford playing their second-round match versus Royal Cromer in the inaugural Norfolk Norfolk Seniors’ Scratch knockout.

All was going well for the home team with two early wins, a loss, and Thetford’s Mike Horley having the upper hand going up the 18th.

However, the tie was turned on its head when the Cromer player holed his 3rd shot from 140 yards to beat Horley.

It meant the overall scores were tied and a play-off was required, but fortunately for Thetford team captain Tim Elliott stepped forward to clinch the match on the first extra hole.

Elsewhere, Thetford’s Myhill team delivered a strong win over a very good Dereham team to advance to the semi-final of this Norfolk County competition.

Seven up at lunchtime, the team consolidated this result to end the day 10 holes up overall.

Captain Kevin Cooke said: “I again made some changes to the team, drawing from our deep squad, and was delighted by how everyone played. On a hot day with the Thetford course at its magnificent best it was a very good match against a tough opposition.”

Thetford’s Junior team faced Royal Cromer, at Cromer, in a semi-final match for the Norfolk County Bass trophy.

The team had played some outstanding golf this season and did the same again in this match.

The tie was finely poised after three matches, with two to Cromer and one to Thetford. In the final match Thetford narrowly failed to secure the point needed on the last hole that would have sent the tie to sudden death. It was a real pity for this new team that are showing great promise, however they will look forward to next season.

The Suffolk GC

The competitive week at The Suffolk started with a Midweek Stableford. Peter Thomas returned the top score with 39 points, six clear of Mick Davey, George Pedro and Brian Hay, in that order by The Count, who all scored 33 points.

The Seniors’ section held a Fun Day, playing a Florida Scramble format. The winning team scored a nett 63 from their handicap of 12 and consisted of Rob Kennedy, Alan Horne, Roy Bance and Paul Anderson. They were only one point clear of second team Haslett Schofield, David Broster, John Ellis and Michael Field.

Meanwhile,, Brian Hay continued his week of good form. After his 33 points midweek, he topped the weekend social with 38 points. Barry Franklin got the nod from The Count with his 37 points ahead of Gavin Hogg.

The Dudley Potter has reached Round six, and it was that man Haslett Schofield who was victorious with 43 points. Rob Kennedy had to settle for second place on 42 and Paul Anderson was third on 38.

Have a great golfing week.