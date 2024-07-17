Andonis Wolverson has resigned from his position as director of football at Stowmarket Town saying he felt ‘no longer able to stabilise the football side of the club within the current structure’.

The 34-year-old had taken the unusual step of assuming the role, which had been unoccupied, in December from being club secretary for the previous year, having joined the club as fixtures secretary in January 2022.

He had spoken following his appointment to SuffolkNews about his vision to create a one club philosophy while having an overseeing remit with the first team, under-23s and under-18s.

Andonis Wolverson has resigned from his position as director of football at Stowmarket Town, having been appointed in December Picture: Mecha Morton

But along with a changed management team led by David ‘Bart’ Lorimer, following Richard Wilkins and Alex Rossis resigning less than two weeks after he took up the position, Wolverson was unable to prevent the first-team’s disastrous season in the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division from ending winless.

And he will not be part of the set-up that looks to re-build following relegation to the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division, which came after a big year of financial readjustment that led to a mass exodus of players, following donor Tom Morley leaving.

In a statement posted on his X account, Wolverson thanked key figures at the club as well as supporters and said he will continue to visit the club regularly.

It read: “I have today resigned from the position of director of football at Stowmarket Town Football Club.

“I have enjoyed my nearly three years at the football club and I have been part of some amazing experiences in that time, from the under-23s winning their unprecedented treble this season to the first team recording a finish of fourth in the play-offs in the Isthmian League in 2021/22 and a club record FA Trophy run in the 2022/23 season.

“I took the role of director of football with the hopes of being able to stabilise the football side of the club following a period of uncertainty.

“However, the reality is that I no longer feel able to do so within the current structure of the football club.

“I’d like to thank Neil Sharp, Kevin Blundell (chairman), Nick Merritt, Sarah Merritt, Kieran Margetson, Dee Prentice, Muzzy (Paul Musgrove), Wilks (Richard Wilkins) and especially Dave Walker for all their support in my time at the club as both club secretary and director of football.

“I save the most special thanks for Bart (David Lorimer) and Liam (Hawkins) who made quite a difficult second half of last season somehow the most fun I’ve ever had in football.

“Lastly, a huge thanks you to all the supporters of the club for always showing up, always giving a song and being behind the team every step of the way, win, lose or draw.

“I wish Stowmarket Town all the best for the future. Despite my departure, Greens Meadow will remain a special place for me and a place I will continue to visit regularly.”

He had indicated he would be present for last night’s friendly at home to lower-level Haverhill Rovers which ended in a 4-4 draw.

Stow’s first season back at Step 5 is due to kick off at Greens Meadow on Tuesday, August 6 against newly-promoted Cornard United (7.45pm).