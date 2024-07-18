Newly-promoted Newmarket Town will begin their first ever campaign at Step 4 with a tasty Suffolk derby over at title hopefuls Felixstowe & Walton United on Saturday, August 10 (3pm).

The Jockeys were promoted from the Thurlow Nunn League Premier Division as play-off champions after seeing off Mulbarton Wanderers in a home final, to join champions Mildenhall Town in moving up into the Pitching In Isthmian League North Division.

And while Michael Shinn’s side will face a trip to the coast the weekend after their 2024/25 season begins in the Emirates FA Cup extra preliminary round at home to March Town United, Phil Weavers’ Mildenhall Town will follow up their cup opener at Soham Town Rangers with a home game with Grays Athletic. The latter finished 16th in last season’s standings.

Newmarket Town (red) will meet Mildenhall Town are both newly promoted to the Isthmian League North Division Picture: Mark Bullimore

For Cole Skuse’s Bury Town, who finished last season – the former Ipswich Town player’s first in management – as runners-up to champions Lowestoft Town, the league provides their season opener away to relegated side Concord Rangers on August 10.

The other Suffolk club in the division this season, Glenn Driver’s Ipswich Wanderers, begin their second season in the division away to Tilbury on the first Saturday, who are one of the four newly-promoted clubs, the other being Sporting Bengal United.

With August 17 seeing teams in FA Cup preliminary round action – with Bury Town hosting Felixstowe & Walton United – the next round of North Division fixtures do not arrive until the bank holiday weekend bonanza beginning on Saturday, August 24.

FIXTURES: The fixtures for the 2024-25 season have been released and we start on Saturday 10th August with an away trip to Concord Rangers, full list below: pic.twitter.com/PkeG1v9EAF — Bury Town FC ⚽️ (@BuryTownFC) July 18, 2024

Bury Town will host Wroxham while Ipswich Wanderers welcome Heybridge Swifts.

Newmarket Town’s first Step 4 match at the Tristel Stadium will be against Concord Rangers as Mildenhall Town make the trip to the fringe of Epping Forest to take on Waltham Abbey, who received a lateral transfer back into the division.

Two days later, on Monday, August 26, Bury travel to Felixstowe for a reverse re-run of their FA Cup tie, with league points at stake, while Mildenhall Town entertain Jamie Cureton’s Cambridge City, who also received a lateral transfer.

Elsewhere, Ipswich Wanderers are away to Brightlingsea Regent.

Bury Town will do battle with Felixstowe & Walton United for league points for the first time on the August Bank Holiday Monday Picture: Mecha Morton

The festive programme sees Bury Town head over to Mildenhall Town on Boxing Day (Thursday 26) with Felixstowe fans also feasting on a Suffolk derby with Ipswich Wanderers visiting.

For Newmarket, it’s a Boxing Day trip up into Norfolk to face Wroxham.

The opening day fixtures are reversed on Saturday, December 28, meaning the Jockeys are at home to Felixstowe & Walton United in the pick of the local action.

New Year’s Day, falling on a Wednesday, will see Bury Town get 2025 under way at home to Felixstowe & Walton United as Mildenhall travel to Cambridge City. Ipswich Wanderers host Brightlingsea Regent while Newmarket Town entertain Redbridge.

Non-League Day will fall on Saturday, March 22 with Felixstowe (Gorleston), Mildenhall (Sporting Bengal United) and Newmarket (Haringey Borough) all at home while Bury Town (Brightlingsea Regent) and Ipswich Wanderers (Concord Rangers) are both in Essex.

The late Easter in 2025 is set to provide a defining period for sides and kicks off on Saturday, April 19 with Felixstowe (Maldon & Tiptree) and Mildenhall (Witham Town) both at home with Ipswich Wanderers (Basildon United), Bury Town (Sporting Bengal United) and Newmarket (Tilbury) all on their travels.

Monday, April 21 sees two all-Suffolk clashes as the Boxing Day fixtures are reversed with Bury at home to Mildenhall while Felixstowe travel to Ipswich Wanderers. Newmarket will host Wroxham.

It comes ahead of the final weekend of the regular season on Saturday, April 26 with Newmarket at Concord Rangers as Felixstowe host Witham Town. Ipswich Wanderers travel to Heybridge Swifts while Mildenhall Town entertain Waltham Abbey.

Meanwhile, Bury Town will make the trip to Wroxham on the final day.

A full list of fixtures can be found here.

The Southern League fixtures, involving AFC Sudbury, Leiston and, following their promotion, Lowestoft Town, are set to be released tomorrow (Friday 19).